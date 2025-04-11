KL Rahul’s Match-Winning Six Leaves Athiya Shetty Swooning: ‘This Guy! Uff’

In a high-octane IPL 2025 encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, KL Rahul delivered a masterclass under pressure, guiding DC to a commanding six-wicket victory. Returning after missing the first game due to the birth of his daughter, Rahul's stunning unbeaten 93 off 53 balls not only earned him the Player of the Match title but also won the internet.

Coming in with Delhi reeling at 10/2, Rahul weathered the storm with poise and precision. From crisp boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to a calculated takedown of Josh Hazlewood that included a 22-run over, the 32-year-old displayed a blend of technical brilliance and fierce intent. His finishing six off Yash Dayal was the cherry on top, sealing the match with 13 balls to spare.

“This is My Ground”: Rahul’s Emotional Celebration Sparks Viral Moment

It wasn’t just the runs that caught fans’ attention. It was the celebration—a raw, emotional outburst that screamed ownership and pride. After launching the winning six, Rahul took off his helmet, drew a circle on the pitch with his bat, and theatrically planted it before mouthing, “This is my ground.”

The symbolic act resonated deeply, especially given Rahul's deep connection to Bengaluru, where he began his professional journey. The Chinnaswamy Stadium, once his home turf, witnessed a powerful homecoming—a declaration that the local boy still rules the roost.

Athiya Shetty’s Instagram Tribute Wins the Internet

As emotions ran high on the field, they overflowed online too. Actor Athiya Shetty, Rahul’s wife, took to Instagram to share her joy. Posting a picture of his celebration, she captioned it, “This guy! Uff ” on her story, sending fans into a frenzy.

Just weeks earlier, on March 24, the couple welcomed their first child—a baby girl. Rahul had skipped DC’s opening match to be by Athiya’s side, underlining his commitment both as a cricketer and a family man. The passionate celebration, therefore, wasn't just about a win—it was a heartfelt tribute to fatherhood, home, and legacy.

A Knock for the Ages: KL Rahul's Match-Winning Stats vs RCB

Runs Scored: 93* off 53

Boundaries: 7 Fours, 6 Sixes

Strike Rate: 175.47

Partnerships: Anchored innings amid top-order collapse

Milestone: Fastest fifty of the match (off 37 balls)

Award: Player of the Match

Delhi Capitals’ Title Intentions Get Louder

With Rahul back in the mix, Delhi Capitals now boast a perfect start to IPL 2025, and his performance has already become a defining moment of the season. DC’s title aspirations look solid with a top-order anchored by an in-form Rahul and a middle-order showing flashes of depth.

The chemistry between personal milestones and professional brilliance makes this story all the more engaging for fans and followers alike. From the birth of a child to the birth of a fiery new chapter in the IPL, KL Rahul’s journey in April 2025 has been nothing short of cinematic.