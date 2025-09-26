KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Smash Centuries As India A Chase Down Mammoth Target Against Australia A

India A pulled off a remarkable chase in the second unofficial Test against Australia A, thanks to centuries from KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan. The duo’s brilliance powered the hosts to a five-wicket win, chasing down a mammoth 413-run target at the Ekana Stadium.

Early Struggles, Strong Comeback

Australia A had taken control early in the match, scoring 420 runs in the first innings and then bundling India A out for just 194. However, India's bowlers responded with discipline in the second innings, dismissing the visitors for 185 and setting up the daunting fourth-innings chase.

Rahul’s Commanding Knock

Returning from injury, KL Rahul produced one of his finest red-ball innings. After briefly retiring hurt on Day 3 at 74, he returned the next day to complete a stunning 176 not out, laced with 16 fours and 4 sixes. This was his 22nd First-Class century and a timely reminder of his class ahead of India’s upcoming international commitments.

Sudharsan’s Composure

At the other end, Sai Sudharsan showed maturity well beyond his years. He compiled a composed 100 off 172 deliveries, keeping the scoreboard ticking and providing crucial support to Rahul. His century was a defining moment in the chase, anchoring the middle overs when pressure was mounting.

Supporting Contributions

The chase wasn’t just about Rahul and Sudharsan. Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a fluent 56 off 66 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy played a handy finishing role with an unbeaten 16. Together, they ensured India A crossed the line in 91.3 overs, finishing on 413/5.

Significance of the Win

The victory is a huge morale boost for India A. For Rahul, it marks a triumphant return to form and fitness, while Sudharsan’s century under pressure further strengthens his credentials as one of India’s brightest batting prospects. The performance also highlights India’s bench strength in red-ball cricket, with multiple players stepping up against a competitive Australia A side.

India A’s thrilling chase will be remembered as one of the finest in unofficial Test cricket, proving once again that the next generation of Indian cricketers is more than ready for the big stage.