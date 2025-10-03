KL Rahul Scores Second Test Century At Home, Surpasses Rohit Sharma In Elite Records

Indian opener KL Rahul showcased his class yet again with a sublime century in the ongoing Test series against West Indies, marking his second hundred on home soil. With this landmark innings, Rahul went past Rohit Sharma’s tally as an opener and joined an elite list that includes the likes of Bill Lawry and David Boon.

Rahul Moves Up the Opener’s Chart

Rahul’s latest century takes his tally to 10 Test tons as an opener in 94 innings, one more than Rohit Sharma’s 9 centuries in 66 innings. Among Indian openers, Rahul now sits fourth on the all-time list. The top positions are still dominated by legends:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sunil Gavaskar - 33 centuries (203 innings)

Virender Sehwag - 22 centuries (168 innings)

Murali Vijay - 12 centuries (100 innings)

KL Rahul - 10 centuries (94 innings)

Gautam Gambhir - 9 centuries (101 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 9 centuries (66 innings)

Equals Lawry and Boon’s Record

Rahul now has a total of 13 centuries as an opener in international cricket as he equalled the likes of Australian legends David Boon and Bill Lawry, Geoff Marsh, former South African captain Dean Elgar and John Wright.

A Comeback Story

For Rahul, this century was more than just numbers. His first Test hundred at home had come after a nine-year wait, and now his second has arrived at a crucial stage in his career. Often praised for his elegant stroke play but criticised for inconsistency, Rahul seems to have struck the right balance in recent months.

With India seeking strong starts in the longer format, Rahul’s return to form at the top of the order could prove vital in shaping the team’s fortunes in the upcoming series.