KL Rahul Set To Miss IPL 2025 First Few Matches For New Team Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is just around the corner, with the tournament set to kick off on March 22. However, Delhi Capitals (DC) might have to begin their campaign without their star acquisition, KL Rahul, who is expected to miss the first few matches due to personal reasons. This development raises concerns about DC’s opening lineup and captaincy plans as they gear up for a competitive season.

Why is KL Rahul Missing Initial IPL 2025 Matches?

As per reports, KL Rahul and his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, are expecting their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, announced their pregnancy in November 2024. According to News18, Rahul’s availability for DC will depend on the timing of his child’s birth, and he could sit out at least one or two matches.

Veteran Bollywood actor and Rahul’s father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, recently expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather. Speaking on a podcast, he revealed that the family is eagerly waiting for the baby’s arrival in April. While Rahul has not yet made an official statement regarding his absence, it is likely that he will prioritize his personal commitments before returning to IPL action.

Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 Strategy Without KL Rahul

Rahul was DC’s biggest buy in the IPL 2025 mega auction, with the franchise shelling out INR 14 crore to acquire him from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The wicketkeeper-batter was expected to play a key role at the top of the order and was even in contention for the captaincy.

With his temporary absence, Delhi Capitals might need to rethink their opening combination. Prithvi Shaw, who has been inconsistent in recent seasons, could get a chance to step up. Another alternative could be England’s Harry Brook, who was acquired for INR 6.25 crore. However, Brook has struggled in subcontinental conditions, making Shaw a more probable choice to partner David Warner at the top.

Additionally, DC is yet to announce its captain for IPL 2025. While Rahul was a strong contender, reports suggest that the franchise could hand the leadership role to Axar Patel, who has been a consistent performer for the team.

KL Rahul’s Champions Trophy 2025 Heroics

Rahul’s potential absence from the initial IPL matches comes on the back of a stellar performance in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 31-year-old played a crucial role in India’s title-winning campaign, scoring 140 runs in four innings. He remained unbeaten in three of those knocks, including a match-winning 34* in the final against New Zealand and a composed 42* in the semi-final against Australia.

His consistency and ability to anchor the innings under pressure reinforced his status as one of India’s most dependable batters in white-ball cricket. Delhi Capitals will certainly miss his calm presence and finishing abilities in the initial phase of the IPL.

Can Delhi Capitals Cope Without KL Rahul?

Despite Rahul’s absence, Delhi Capitals have a strong squad to rely on. The franchise made some expensive purchases at the auction, including Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (INR 11.75 crore) and Indian left-arm seamer T Natarajan (INR 10.75 crore). These additions bolster their bowling attack, which could be crucial in securing early wins in the tournament.

With the likes of David Warner, Rishabh Pant (if fit), and Axar Patel in the mix, DC still possesses a formidable batting unit. However, Rahul’s absence could impact the team’s balance, especially if they struggle to find a reliable replacement at the top of the order.

What’s Next for KL Rahul and DC?

While Delhi Capitals fans might be disappointed by the news of KL Rahul’s likely absence in the opening games, his return later in the tournament could provide a massive boost. Given his experience and match-winning abilities, DC will be hoping for his swift return to strengthen their top order.

As the countdown to IPL 2025 begins, all eyes will be on DC’s squad announcement and their approach to filling the void left by Rahul. Meanwhile, the cricketing fraternity and Rahul’s fans will be eagerly waiting for an official confirmation regarding his availability.