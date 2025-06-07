KL Rahul Slams Century In Unofficial Test, Boosts Hopes Ahead Of England Series

KL Rahul has emerged as one of the most dependable and experienced batsmen in the Indian Test setup, especially after the retirement of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Now carrying the dual responsibility of seniority and form, Rahul’s experience on English soil is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.

In a promising sign for Team India, Rahul struck a magnificent century against the England Lions in the second unofficial Test at Northampton. His composed innings of 116 not only anchored India A’s batting but also signaled a welcome return to form. His knock, filled with patience, poise, and precise shot selection, will boost both his confidence and that of the Indian management ahead of the big series.

KL Rahul Approached The BCCI

After the conclusion of IPL 2025, Rahul reportedly approached BCCI officials, expressing his keen interest in participating in the second unofficial Test. His inclusion paid immediate dividends as he made a strong statement with the bat. Rahul built crucial partnerships with Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel, showcasing his ability to stabilize the innings and lead from the front.

KL Rahul And Karun Nair’s Partnership

Rahul and Nair’s partnership proved to be vital in navigating India A through early trouble. With disciplined footwork and a calm temperament, the duo absorbed pressure admirably. While Nair looked fluent off the back foot, Rahul stayed composed during a challenging morning session, ensuring India A reached lunch without further damage.

By the end of Day 1, India A found themselves in a comfortable position. Rahul’s century was undoubtedly the highlight, while handy contributions from Nair, Jurel, and Reddy helped the side consolidate their advantage. The performance reflects positively on India A’s preparation and highlights KL Rahul’s importance as a pillar of the Indian batting lineup in the crucial England tour.