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KL Rahul to stay at Delhi Capitals? DC co-owner Parth Jindal's viral post quashes IPL 2027 trade rumours

Over the preceding week, reports had circulated across social media and media outlets suggesting that Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders were engaged in high-profile trade negotiations for IPL 2027 season. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
KL Rahul to stay at Delhi Capitals? DC co-owner Parth Jindal's viral post quashes IPL 2027 trade rumours
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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KL Rahul to stay at Delhi Capitals? DC co-owner Parth Jindal's viral post quashes IPL 2027 trade rumours
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