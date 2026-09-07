Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has firmly quashed swirling rumors surrounding KL Rahul’s potential exit from the team, confirming that the star wicketkeeper-batter remains central to the franchise's plans for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.
Taking to X (previously Twitter) to shut down intense speculation about a proposed trade to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Jindal threw his full weight behind Rahul, emphasizing loyalty, character, and their shared quest to bring a maiden IPL trophy to the capital.
"KL IS KLUTCH FOR @DelhiCapitals - one of the nicest guys i know and one who puts the team before himself always. We have unfinished business and will work hard together to make Delhi proud @IPL," Jindal wrote on X.
KL IS KLUTCH FOR @DelhiCapitals - one of the nicest guys i know and one who puts the team before himself always. We have unfinished business and will work hard together to make Delhi proud @IPL https://t.co/RJC3JgpMsk
Why the speculation started
Over the preceding week, reports had circulated across social media and media outlets suggesting that Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders were engaged in high-profile trade negotiations.
With KKR actively looking for experienced leadership ahead of IPL 2027, rumors suggested Rahul was seeking a fresh start following alleged friction with DC coaching staff during the IPL 2026 campaign. However, the Capitals hierarchy moved swiftly to dispel the narrative.
Shortly before Jindal's viral post, Delhi Capitals' official media handle shared a video featuring Rahul donning the DC jersey alongside the caption "Keep the noise coming," where the batter declared, "I'm home."
Jindal's statement served as the definitive sign-off from team ownership. The post quickly circulated among fans as a clear signal that Rahul will stay at Delhi Capitals.
Since being acquired by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 season, Rahul has served as the backbone of the batting lineup:
Consistent Run Production: In two seasons with the Capitals, Rahul has aggregated 1,132 runs in 27 matches, averaging nearly 50.
Aggressive Transformation: Rahul elevated his game further in IPL 2026, amassing 593 runs at a blistering strike rate of 174.41 as an opener, silencing longstanding critiques about his tempo in the powerplay.
Milestone Innings: His explosive unbeaten 152 off 67 balls* against Punjab Kings set the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.
Jindal’s mention of "unfinished business" highlights Delhi Capitals' ambition. Despite Rahul’s red-hot form at the top of the order, DC missed out on a top-four playoff spot in IPL 2026.
By shutting down trade talk months ahead of the IPL 2027 auction and trade deadlines, Jindal and the DC management have clearly signaled that Rahul remains the anchor of their core setup.
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