KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen: 'Mentor Is Someone Who Goes To Maldives For Two Weeks, Mid-Season' - Watch Video

IPL 2025: The Delhi Capitals are having a near-perfect run in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. With five wins in six matches, the Axar Patel-led team currently sits comfortably at the top of the points table. They have been firing on all cylinders batting, bowling, and fielding with every player stepping up at crucial moments. Their dominant form has made them strong contenders for the playoffs, if not the title itself.

KL Rahul's Maldives Joke Leaves Pietersen and Fans in Splits

The upbeat mood within the DC camp is also visible off the field. In a light-hearted moment during a practice session in Ahmedabad ahead of their upcoming match against Gujarat Titans, DC wicketkeeper KL Rahul took a playful dig at the team’s mentor Kevin Pietersen.

While Pietersen was chatting with Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and jokingly asked Gill to explain what a mentor does, Rahul, standing nearby, chimed in, saying:

"Mentor is someone who goes to Maldives for two weeks, mid-season."

Thanks KL, now we know what a mentor does pic.twitter.com/JXWSVJBfQS April 19, 2025

The witty comment was a clear jab at Pietersen, who had taken a personal trip to the Maldives on April 5, shortly after DC’s win against Chennai Super Kings. The Englishman missed the team’s next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.

The remark left both Pietersen and others around in splits, showing the great chemistry and relaxed atmosphere in the DC camp.

Mitchell Starc vs Siraj: Key Battle in Top-of-the-Table Clash

While the DC players are enjoying their off-field bonding, on the field, a high-stakes contest awaits them against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. It promises to be a top-of-the-table thriller, with both teams in fine form.

A major focus will be on Mitchell Starc’s death-over brilliance. The Australian speedster has been a key figure in DC’s success, especially after his heroics in the Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals. Starc bowled three near-perfect overs, including the nerve-racking Super Over, showcasing his mastery under pressure.

With 10 wickets at an economy just over 10, Starc is leading the charge in the pace department, ably supported by Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma. His battle against Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and rival from the Ashes, Jos Buttler, will be a pivotal part of the match.

With both teams stacked with firepower, the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be a cracker. For DC, another win will further strengthen their playoff push, while Gujarat Titans will aim to end their momentum and stake their own claim at the top.