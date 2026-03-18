KL Rahul vs Delhi Capitals? Explosive role clash threatens to derail IPL 2026 campaign

Is KL Rahul unhappy at Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026? The question is gaining traction after former India batter S Badrinath flagged a potential disconnect between Rahul’s preferred role and the team’s plans. With IPL 2026 approaching, clarity over Rahul’s batting position could define Delhi Capitals’ title chances.

Why KL Rahul’s role is suddenly a talking point

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KL Rahul was one of Delhi Capitals’ most consistent performers in IPL 2025, scoring 539 runs in 13 innings at an average close to 54 and a strike rate near 150. Yet, despite the output, his role remained unsettled. Former CSK star S Badrinath highlighted the issue bluntly:

“Every year, the batting order is their conundrum… I believe KL Rahul wants to open. But the team management wants him to bat in the middle.”

“This seems to be an ongoing conflict. They definitely have to solve this issue. It is unclear whether Rahul is happy in DC.”

This is not just speculation. It reflects a broader tactical dilemma within the Delhi setup.

The real issue: opener vs middle-order anchor

Rahul’s IPL numbers tell a clear story. He is significantly more effective as an opener:

Over 4400+ IPL runs as opener

Average close to 50

Better control over tempo and match-ups

At the top, Rahul dictates the innings. In the middle order, he adapts. That subtle shift changes Delhi’s entire batting dynamic.

In IPL 2025, DC used him at No. 4 in seven innings. While he still delivered, the impact was inconsistent compared to his opening role. His late-season century after being promoted back to the top reinforced a familiar pattern.

For a player like Rahul, role clarity is not a luxury. It is performance-critical. Teams that win IPL titles rarely shuffle their core batters without a defined plan.

Delhi Capitals’ selection headache in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals have built a deep but complicated batting unit:

Top-order options:

Ben Duckett

Pathum Nissanka

Prithvi Shaw

Abishek Porel

Middle-order strength:

David Miller

Tristan Stubbs

Nitish Rana

This creates a structural problem. If Rahul opens, one overseas batter sits out. If he bats in the middle, DC compromise their best tempo-setter. That is the trade-off.