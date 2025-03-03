The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash on Sunday provided moments of tension when it seemed like the Rohit Sharma-led side might slip to its first defeat of the tournament. However, India once again found a new hero to rescue them, this time in Varun Chakravarthy. Playing just his second ODI, the mystery spinner bamboozled the New Zealand batters with a match-winning five-wicket haul, ensuring India's unbeaten run remained intact. With the semifinal against Australia looming, Team India must address one significant area of concern—fielding, particularly KL Rahul’s wicketkeeping, which left both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma visibly frustrated.

KL Rahul’s Wicketkeeping Woes: A Cause for Concern?

KL Rahul, who has been India’s preferred wicketkeeper in this tournament over Rishabh Pant, found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons during the match against New Zealand. Several costly errors behind the stumps not only gave Kane Williamson additional chances but also added to the pressure on India's bowlers.

One of the most glaring moments came in the 11th over when Axar Patel induced a thick edge off Williamson’s bat. The ball, seemingly heading straight into Rahul’s gloves, burst through them, allowing the New Zealand captain to continue his innings. A similar situation arose in the 35th over when Ravindra Jadeja found Williamson’s edge again, only for Rahul to fumble the opportunity. These lapses left Rohit Sharma visibly agitated, while Virat Kohli was seen shaking his head in frustration.

Gautam Gambhir’s Backing of KL Rahul Comes Under Scrutiny

Before the tournament, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir had made it clear that KL Rahul was the team’s first-choice wicketkeeper. Speaking to the media, Gambhir emphasized the importance of continuity and backed Rahul to deliver with both the bat and the gloves.

“Ultimately, it is very difficult to talk about individuals. But all I can say is that if he is part of the squad, when the time comes, he might get an opportunity. At the moment, KL is the No. 1 wicketkeeper, and he has delivered for us,” Gambhir had stated.

However, Rahul’s struggles against New Zealand have reignited debates about whether Pant should be reinstated as the team’s primary wicketkeeper for the crucial semifinal against Australia. Given Pant’s experience and superior glovework, the calls for a change have grown louder among fans and analysts alike.

India’s Strength in White-Ball Cricket: Ganguly’s Praise

Despite concerns over Rahul’s wicketkeeping, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly remains confident in India’s ability to dominate white-ball cricket. Speaking after India’s 44-run win over New Zealand, Ganguly highlighted the team’s formidable record in ICC events.

“India won the last T20 World Cup (in 2024) and played in the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2023. It is a very strong team in white-ball cricket, no matter who is on the opposite side. India has the capability to defeat anyone,” Ganguly said.

One of the biggest positives for India has been Mohammed Shami’s return to peak form. The veteran pacer, who started the tournament with a brilliant five-wicket haul against Pakistan, continues to be a vital cog in India’s pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Will India Make Changes for the Semifinal Against Australia?

With a high-stakes semifinal against Australia on the horizon, India’s team management faces a critical decision regarding KL Rahul’s position as the wicketkeeper. While his batting remains valuable, his struggles with the gloves could prove costly against a strong Australian side.

Another key factor in the team’s selection will be the fitness of Rohit Sharma, who has been carrying a minor niggle. If he is deemed fully fit, India is unlikely to alter their batting lineup, especially with Axar Patel providing crucial balance as a left-hander in the middle order.

As India prepares for the knockout stage, addressing the concerns surrounding Rahul’s wicketkeeping will be imperative. With Australia eager to exploit any weakness, India must ensure their fielding unit is at its sharpest if they are to book a spot in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.