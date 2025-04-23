Knock Out Celebration? Ubaid Shah Accidentally Punches Usman Khan In Bizarre PSL 10 Celebration, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) delivered a spectacle like no other when Multan Sultans pacer Ubaid Shah turned a routine wicket celebration into an unintentional knock-out. During a high-stakes encounter against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Shah’s exuberant reaction after dismissing Sam Billings led to a bizarre and now-viral moment — a “punch” that floored his own teammate, wicketkeeper Usman Khan. This freakish twist didn’t overshadow the fact that Multan Sultans secured a commanding 33-run victory, with Shah’s figures of 3/37 playing a pivotal role in tilting the game in their favour. From stellar performances to accidental drama, the match had everything to keep PSL 10 trending across digital platforms.

Ubaid Shah’s Celebration Goes Viral: A Knock-Out Moment

Cricket fans are no strangers to passionate celebrations, but Ubaid Shah’s animated gesture quickly spiraled into something unexpected. In the 15th over, after Kamran Ghulam’s stunning grab dismissed the dangerous Billings, Shah spun around to celebrate and, in a moment of misjudged enthusiasm, swung his arm and struck Usman Khan, who was caught off-guard.

Usman, wearing only a cap instead of a helmet, dropped to the ground, visibly dazed. The Multan camp held its breath, but a quick medical check cleared the keeper, who flashed a thumbs-up, assuring everyone he was okay. The incident lit up social media, adding to PSL 10’s already growing buzz and underscoring just how intense and unpredictable T20 cricket can be.

Turning Point: Sam Billings' Dismissal Cracks Qalandars' Chase

The dismissal of Sam Billings marked a crucial shift in the match. Chasing an imposing 229-run target, Lahore Qalandars were mounting a dangerous comeback, thanks in large part to Billings’ power-packed 43 off 23 deliveries. Featuring four sixes and two fours, his knock looked threatening — until Ubaid Shah’s decisive breakthrough derailed their chase.

Despite a spirited fightback from Sikandar Raza, who notched a fluent 50 off 27 balls, Lahore fell short, finishing at 195/9. The innings saw early fireworks from Fakhar Zaman (32 off 14) and a promising stand between Abdullah Shafique and Daryl Mitchell, but consistent breakthroughs by Multan’s bowling unit kept the run-rate climbing and the pressure mounting.

Multan Sultans’ Bowling Brilliance Seals First Win

While Ubaid Shah’s celebration made headlines, it was his clinical bowling that truly defined the match. Mixing seam movement with sharp bounce, Shah removed key batters at critical junctures, proving why he’s a bowler to watch this season. He received excellent support from Mohammad Ali and David Willey, who controlled the middle overs and never let Qalandars find momentum.

With this win, Multan Sultans open their PSL 10 campaign on a high, showing depth in both bowling and batting. Their aggressive approach with the bat — posting 228 — coupled with smart field placements and disciplined bowling, signaled their intent to go deep in the tournament.