Knockouts Locked! India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Venues Confirmed After South Africa’s Victory Over Pakistan

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has reached an exciting phase as the final and semifinal venues have now been officially confirmed following South Africa’s commanding win over Pakistan. The 150-run (DLS) victory not only secured South Africa’s semifinal berth but also sealed Pakistan’s elimination from the tournament, clearing the path for the knockout stage schedule to be finalized.

Final showdown in Navi Mumbai

The grand finale of the Women’s World Cup 2025 will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025. Known for its world-class facilities and passionate cricket crowd, the venue previously hosted major men’s and women’s international fixtures, and is now set to witness another historic chapter in women’s cricket.

One of the two semifinals will also be held at the same stadium on October 30, offering fans back-to-back high-intensity matches featuring the top four teams in the world.

Guwahati set for the other semifinal

The Barsapara Stadium, also known as the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, will host the first semifinal. The northeastern venue has grown into a prominent cricketing hub in recent years, known for its vibrant atmosphere and strong local fan support. Hosting a World Cup semifinal will further solidify Guwahati’s reputation as a major cricket centre in India.

South Africa’s win reshapes the knockout picture

South Africa’s emphatic win over Pakistan not only kept their campaign alive but also confirmed three semifinalists, with Pakistan bowing out of contention. The result provided the ICC with the clarity needed to finalize the tournament’s knockout fixtures and venues. The victory highlighted the Proteas’ consistency and determination, as their balanced squad continues to push toward their maiden Women’s World Cup title. For Pakistan, it was a disappointing end to a campaign that showed moments of promise but lacked the finishing touch needed to advance.