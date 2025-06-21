'Know Of A Former Batter Who Would Have Gone After That Delivery': Sanjay Manjrekar Takes A Brutal Dig At Virat Kohli On Outside Off-Stump Dismissals

Indian Cricket marked a new era under Shubman Gill on Friday after the greats of the game Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin calling it quits. The team which was hardly rated by any former expert in this series responded in brilliant fashion on Day 1, losing the toss turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the team as they scored a mammoth 359/3 at the end of the day. Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill scored brilliant hundreds while KL Rahul scored a calculated 42. Rishabh Pant scored a half century stitching a ravishing partnership with skipper gill. Both captain and vice captain remains not out at the end of day's play.

Despite India's heroics, a former cricketer's remark was the most talked about during Day 1.



Former India Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took a veiled dig at Virat Kohli after KL Rahul left an outside off-stump delivery. Manjrekar while praising Rahul turned the gun at Virat and mocked his past dismissals which were mostly him poking the bowls outside the off-stump. The Former Indian captain got dismissed in the same fashion eight times in Australia. Despite making himself comfortable on the crease, it was one tempting delivery he used tochase, and get out against the same. The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland left no stone unturned exploiting this weakness.Sanjay praised the Indian opener talking about how they were calm and calculated in the first session along with mixed aggression helping them do well."Deliveries outside the off stump, full, have been left alone. Jaiswal has done that. Anything that has been pitched right up into the stumps, he has driven. Anything that has been wide, he has looked to score on. KL Rahul has not touched one delivery or attempted to play one single delivery that's been full, just outside off. Anything that has been wide, he has gone with a covered drive," said Manjrekar while commentating in the first session on Day 1 of the first Test."So a lot of what you're seeing is being created by these two batters, and my hat's off to them. We know of a former batter who would have gone after that delivery and got himself into trouble. But not these two," he added.The comment was not taken well by the netizens and Sanjay was trolled badly during the entire game for his remark.Sanjay also stated how every batter in the team 11 especially Sai Sudarsan has a good technique to succeed in England.“That's why I believe this is a young batting line-up. But when you look at their batting technique, they have the technique to survive in challenging test conditions. Sai Sudarshan as well. T20 Sensation will come and defend well. Down the order, Rishabh Pant has a good defence. Jadeja as well. Karun Nair, I'm not sure how he'll go. But these two have shown that, for openers, they're just ideal with their defensive technique,” he added.The Indian team would like to make the most of the batting conducive conditions on the second day.