Kohli and Rohit’s Road to History: Why 2027 Could Be the Key to Ponting’s Record

India’s two greatest batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have marked their names in the history of cricket with 4 ICC trophies, and if they want to surpass Ricky Ponting’s record of 5 ICC trophies, the 2027 World Cup is key to breaking the record and surpassing the legacy of Australian sensation Ricky Ponting.

Ricky Ponting is the most successful captain in cricket history, who led Australia to 4 finals and won all four of them. During his captaincy, he won two ODI World Cups and two Champions Trophies, which is the most by any captain in cricket history. From the 2003 Cricket World Cup to the 2007 Cricket World Cup, Ricky Ponting didn’t lose any match in the ICC tournaments, which also included the 2006 Champions Trophy.





Rohit Sharma also made a similar record as Ricky Ponting with the most consecutive wins in an ICC tournament. Rohit Sharma won the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 as captain with 0 losses and became the first Indian captain to achieve this milestone. Rohit Sharma’s trophy collection includes the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy as a player, which he won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.





Virat Kohli, though, couldn’t win any trophy as captain, but as a player, Virat also equaled the record of Rohit Sharma, which includes the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy, while the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 are under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Virat Kohli won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2008 as a captain, after which he debuted in the senior team.





Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma denied the rumors of their retirement after winning the Champions Trophy, which clearly indicates their vision to play in the World Cup 2027. If Team India wins the World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, then both players will equal Ricky Ponting’s record of 5 ICC trophies.