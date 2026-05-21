'Kohli & Rohit can't be clubbed together': Rohit Sharma's ODI WC 2027 spot under threat as BCCI raises fitness concerns: Report

The BCCI reportedly remains uncertain about Rohit Sharma's long term fitness situation, a factor that could significantly affect his chances of representing India at the ODI World Cup 2027. According to a Times of India report, the Indian board is not fully convinced that Rohit will be physically prepared to cope with the demands of 50 over cricket by the time the next ODI World Cup arrives.

Rohit's Afghanistan ODI Series Selection Linked to Fitness Clearance

Rohit Sharma was recently included in India's squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. However, the report claimed that his participation depends entirely on successfully meeting the required fitness standards. The concern reportedly stems from doubts over whether the veteran opener can consistently perform at the required intensity in the 50 over format.

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Rohit had already missed multiple IPL 2026 matches for Mumbai Indians because of a hamstring issue. Following that injury setback, the BCCI is believed to have requested detailed fitness updates before finalising the Afghanistan ODI squad.

There are also concerns within the selection setup regarding whether Rohit's body can manage the physical demands of fielding through an entire ODI innings.

"Rohit didn't report to the BCCI's centre of excellence (CoE) for those three weeks. He has become lean but there are concerns about his body being able to take the load of high-performance sport. He has to field for 50 overs. ODI cricket doesn't have the option of an Impact Player like IPL. Body takes time to heal when you are so close to turning 40," a BCCI source said.

Selectors Looking Beyond Current Opening Combination

The report further suggested that selectors have already begun planning additional backup options at the top of the order beyond Yashasvi Jaiswal. With limited ODI fixtures remaining before the 2027 World Cup, the team management reportedly wants to strengthen its backup plans.

"There aren't many ODIs before the World Cup. As it is Jaiswal hasn't got enough game time. Ishan has been picked so that he can double up as an opener. But if Rohit fails to make it to the World Cup and either Shubman Gill or Jaiswal gets injured, there needs to be another opener ready," the source said.

Rohit and Kohli No Longer Viewed as a Selection Package?

Another major detail highlighted in the report suggested that the Indian team management and selectors are gradually moving away from treating Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as an inseparable selection combination. The report claimed Kohli's current fitness standards remain significantly stronger, while concerns have also emerged internally regarding Rohit's batting approach.

Team management reportedly wants greater attacking intent at the top of the order, something Rohit has allegedly been hesitant to adopt consistently in recent times.

"At this moment Kohli's fitness and form is better than most cricketers in India. But one has to understand that Kohli and Rohit can't be clubbed together anymore. A firm decision needs to be taken on Rohit after consulting the BCCI medical team," the source said.

ODI World Cup 2027 Picture Still Unclear

While Rohit remains one of India's most experienced white ball cricketers, reports indicate fitness assessments and workload management could heavily influence his international future. With the ODI World Cup 2027 still some distance away, decisions around squad planning and long term succession could become increasingly important in the months ahead.