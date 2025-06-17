Shubman Gill is set to lead India's Test side for the first time in India's tour to England starting from June 20. His Gujarat Titans' teammate Jos Buttler has backed his captaincy and leadership quality stating him as a mix of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gujarat Titans finished number Three in the IPL Points Table 2025 and were knocked out in the eliminator against Mumbai Indians.





Speaking on For the Love of Cricket, his new podcast with Stuart Broad, Buttler talked about Gill's captaincy and how he will offer India both a mix of the great's captaincy."He's a really impressive player and an impressive young man. He's pretty calm and measured when he speaks, but [it's] interesting, I feel like on the field he's got a bit of fight about him; a bit of intensity, quite passionate. I think he'll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit,"Buttler said."Kohli [was] that sort of real aggressive [character], really transformed the Indian team, in your face, up for the contest. Rohit [was] a bit on the other side, a bit more laid back, very cool, calm, collected customer, but with that sort of fight. I feel like, from my time knowing Shubman so far, he'll be a bit in the middle. He's obviously learned from those two guys… but he'll be very much his own man," he added.Buttler also opined how the biggest challenge for Gill lies in focusing on his batting and captaincy both at the same time. Joss, who himself has been a captain for England in white-ball cricket perfectly understandsthe nitty-gritties of the role."He talked about compartmentalising batting and captaining; so when he's batting he just wants to be a batter, and then he will try and work on his captaincy and try and separate the two roles. When you're doing such a big job as being captain of the Indian cricket team, he'll have to try and do that well and have some good people supporting him," the wicket-keeper batter said.The much awaited tour will begin in Leeds. The 5-match Test series will be the official beginning for the next cycle of World Test Championship 2025-2027 for both teams. While England remains the host, India would like to win a series in England after 18 years.