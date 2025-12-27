Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has recalled the conversations he had with Virat Kohli after scoring his maiden ODI ton in the third ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam earlier this year. The 23-year-old opener opened up on a lighthearted moment shared with the senior batter during their partnership in the series-deciding third ODI on December 6, 2025.

In a recent interview, Jaiswal revealed that Virat Kohli teased him by singing the popular Bollywood song "Lagan Lagi Re" (also known as "Lagan Lag Gayi Re") from the movie Tere Naam and started dancing.

This was apparently in reference to Jaiswal's hairstyle at the time, which resembled Salman Khan's iconic look in the film.

"There is a song called 'Lagan Lag Gayi Re'. So Kohli was singing that song to me and dancing. That was a fun conversation," Jaiswal said on sports journalist Vimal Kumar’s YouTube channel.

The viral clip of Kohli teasing Jaiswal had circulated on social media shortly after the match, but the context had remained a mystery until now.

Jaiswal explained that while Kohli is known for his fierce intensity, his humor is equally unmatched.

"His sense of humor is great, and he is very funny. But when he is serious, the entire world knows the level of intensity with which he plays. I really enjoy playing with him," Jaiswal added.



A Historic Knock From Yashasvi Jaiswal

The lighthearted moment between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal came during a high-stakes chase against South Africa. Jaiswal, filling in for the injured Shubman Gill, seized his opportunity with both hands. Anchoring a 271-run chase, he smashed an unbeaten 116 off 121 balls, helping India secure a 2-1 series victory.

The knock etched his name in the history books, making him only the sixth Indian batter to score centuries in all three international formats (Test, ODI, and T20I).

The first player to do so was Suresh Raina, followed by Rohit Sharma, India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and current full-time ODI captain Shubman Gill.

Mentorship From The Best

Yashasvi Jaiswal credited the senior pros for guiding him through his innings. He shared a 155-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma before finishing the game alongside Kohli.

"Even before I went to bat, he [Kohli] was telling me things. He gave me small targets, five overs at a time... that really helped me stay focused and finish strong," Jaiswal noted.

With this century, Jaiswal has strengthened his case for a permanent spot in the ODI setup as India looks ahead to the upcoming series against New Zealand.