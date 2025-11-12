‘Koi Mama Chacha Ka Rishta To Hai Nahi’: Gautam Gambhir’s Ex-KKR Teammate Breaks Silence On Harshit Rana Controversy

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Manvinder Bisla has come out strongly in defense of Gautam Gambhir and Harshit Rana, slamming critics who accused India’s head coach of favoritism following Rana’s inclusion in India’s squad for the white-ball series against Australia. Rana, who impressed by taking four wickets in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, has been one of India’s standout performers. However, Gambhir has faced backlash online for allegedly favoring the young pacer due to their shared KKR background.

Bisla Defends Gambhir and Rana

Speaking on the Indian Cricket Canteen YouTube channel, Bisla dismissed all allegations of bias and called out the social media narrative that connects Gambhir’s support for Rana with their IPL past.

“The ones opposing Harshit Rana must be non-KKR fans. I am saying this honestly. Everyone relates it this way that Gautam has a KKR background, that’s why he is supporting Harshit. Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi (Gambhir is not his uncle or something). Everyone thinks there might be a KKR angle,” Bisla said.

He emphasized that Rana’s selection was based purely on merit and performance, not on personal connections or favoritism.

Harshit Rana’s Performance vs Australia

Rana finished the ODI series as India’s highest wicket-taker against Australia. He also showcased his batting ability in the T20I series, scoring a crucial 35 off 33 balls in the second match when India’s batting order collapsed.

In the third ODI at Sydney, Rana’s early breakthroughs set the tone for India’s nine-wicket victory, helping the team avoid a series whitewash. Despite the spotlight being on the batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Bisla highlighted that Rana’s contribution was pivotal in shaping the win.

“India beat Australia in Sydney. All the influencers on social media, cricketers, non-cricketers, everyone spoke about RoKo. Did anyone speak about Harshit? If he had not set it up, what would have happened? Maybe RoKo would have still won us the match. But it was someone else who set up the match. If someone made a video on Harshit, would he have gotten those many views?” Bisla added.

The Bigger Picture

Bisla’s comments come amid growing criticism directed at Gambhir for his perceived bias toward players with KKR connections. However, Harshit Rana’s consistent performances in both ODIs and T20Is have silenced many doubters, proving that his selection was well-deserved.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, known for backing young domestic talents, now has solid vindication as Rana continues to make a strong case for himself in the national setup.