/'Koi Nahi Hai Abhi': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s epic response to toughest IPL bowler question goes viral

In a striking display of fearlessness, 15-year-old Indian opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi declared that no bowler on the global stage causes him any apprehension. The prodigy from Bihar has seen his profile skyrocket over recent months, transitioning rapidly from domestic talent to international fixture. Following an extraordinary Indian Premier League 2026 campaign in which he captured both the Orange Cap and Most Valuable Player honors, the left-handed batsman made his senior international debut against England at Old Trafford on July 4, 2026. Having represented India across six T20 Internationals, he stands as the youngest player in history to wear the national jersey.