/'Koi Nahi Hai Abhi': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s epic response to toughest IPL bowler question goes viral

In a striking display of fearlessness, 15-year-old Indian opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi declared that no bowler on the global stage causes him any apprehension. The prodigy from Bihar has seen his profile skyrocket over recent months, transitioning rapidly from domestic talent to international fixture. Following an extraordinary Indian Premier League 2026 campaign in which he captured both the Orange Cap and Most Valuable Player honors, the left-handed batsman made his senior international debut against England at Old Trafford on July 4, 2026. Having represented India across six T20 Internationals, he stands as the youngest player in history to wear the national jersey.
Record-Breaking International Start and Rapid Rise
Sooryavanshi made immediate history on the international circuit. On Thursday, July 23, the teenager became the youngest cricketer in world history to score an international half-century, reaching his fifty in just 19 deliveries during the series opener against Zimbabwe in Harare.
This milestone validated the trust placed in him by Rajasthan Royals, where he has been competing against world-class bowling since making his IPL debut in April 2025. Over the past two seasons, the 15-year-old has routinely dispatched premier pacers including Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, and Kagiso Rabada over the ropes, cementing his reputation as an aggressive top-order striker.
From Vaibhav being starstruck the first time he met Ravindra Jadeja to the two becoming best friends in Pink. Only the IPL could write this story pic.twitter.com/7CA4Ze96sG— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 29, 2026
The Four-Word Answer That Surged Across Social Media
When a Rajasthan Royals presenter asked the youngster to identify a bowler he would rather avoid facing, his concise four-word response highlighted his unwavering self-belief:
"Koi nahi hai abhi" ("No one right now")
When pressed on whether any bowler in the Indian Premier League posed a genuine threat to his style of play, Sooryavanshi held firm, noting that neither the league's top speedsters nor its mystery spinners have intimidated him on the field.
Ravindra Jadeja Identifies His Own Bowler to Avoid
In the same interaction, veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who transferred from Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2026 IPL season offered his perspective when asked the identical question.
Jadeja pointed to his Rajasthan teammate Jofra Archer, remarking in Hindi that he was relieved to share a dressing room with the speedster rather than line up against him:
“Jofra. Acha hai ye hamari team mein hai" ("It is good that he is in our team")
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