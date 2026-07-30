Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Koi Nahi Hai Abhi': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s epic response to toughest IPL bowler question goes viral

'Koi Nahi Hai Abhi': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s epic response to toughest IPL bowler question goes viral

In a striking display of fearlessness, 15-year-old Indian opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi declared that no bowler on the global stage causes him any apprehension.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 09:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
'Koi Nahi Hai Abhi': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s epic response to toughest IPL bowler question goes viral
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama vs Yash as Ravana in epic battle - Watch
Ramayana Trailer3 min ago
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi3 min ago
3
IMD Monsoon36 min ago
4
Bihar47 min ago
5
real estate52 min ago