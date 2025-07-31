Kolkata Knight Riders Keen On Trading KL Rahul, Offers Captaincy Too For IPL 2026 : Report

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly targeting India’s star wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul for a high-profile trade from Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Rahul, who led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024, was signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Saudi Arabia.

As per a report by The Times of India, the franchise co-owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has already shown interest in Rahul and has made initial contact with the player. He is currently in the United Kingdom, representing India in the ongoing Test series against England.

Rahul's IPL Journey

Rahul, who began his IPL journey in 2013, has established himself as one of the league’s most consistent performers since 2018. Over the last eight seasons, he has crossed the 600-run mark in four campaigns and scored over 500 runs in three others. The only exception was the 2023 season, where his form dipped.

In the 2025 edition of the IPL, Rahul scored 539 runs across 13 matches, which included one century and three half-centuries.

Why is KKR so eager to sign KL Rahul?

After parting ways with their IPL 2024 title-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer, KKR has struggled to find a reliable leadership option. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, they opted not to invest in a proven leader, instead spending a massive ₹23.75 crore on Venkatesh Iyer.

KKR handed over the captaincy duties to Ajinkya Rahane for the 2025 season, but the team failed to progress beyond the league stage. If Rahul does make the move to Kolkata, he is seen as a potential candidate to take over as captain. Another key factor in KKR’s interest is Rahul’s past working relationship with Abhishek Nayar. The former India assistant coach, and a respected figure in domestic cricket, has previously worked closely with Rahul during their time with the national team setup.

Biggest Hurdle

The biggest hurdle for KKR in pursuing this trade appears to be their lack of valuable players who could appeal to Delhi Capitals in return. A source quoted by TOI explained, “However, the deal is unlikely to work out as KKR don't have anybody they can trade to the Delhi Capitals in return".