/Kranti Gaud fined 10% of match fee for send-off gesture during Women’s Asia Cup final

India pacer Kranti Gaud has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka in Dubai. Gaud was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The provision relates to using language, actions or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following their dismissal.
The incident took place during the opening over of Sri Lanka’s run chase. After dismissing opener Imesha Dulani, Gaud gestured towards the pavilion. Along with the financial penalty, one demerit point has been added to Gaud’s disciplinary record. It was her first offence within a 24-month period.
Gaud admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, with third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah also involved.
Under the ICC Code of Conduct, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum sanction of an official reprimand and can result in a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.
Kranti Gaud strikes in her very first over, picking up India’s first wicket!— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 13, 2026
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The incident came during an otherwise memorable campaign for India, who defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to win the Women's Asia Cup for a record-extending eighth time. India’s victory also saw them reclaim the title after Sri Lanka won the previous edition in 2024.
Pakistan were separately fined five per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their semi-final against Sri Lanka. Pakistan were found to be one over short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into consideration. Captain Fatima Sana admitted the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, meaning no formal hearing was required.
The sanction was imposed under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers minimum over-rate offences. Players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side falls short of the required rate.
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