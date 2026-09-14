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Kranti Gaud fined 10% of match fee for send-off gesture during Women’s Asia Cup final

Kranti Gaud has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and handed one demerit point for her send-off gesture during India’s Women’s Asia Cup final win over Sri Lanka. The India pacer admitted the Level 1 offence and accepted the sanction, avoiding a formal hearing.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
Kranti Gaud fined 10% of match fee for send-off gesture during Women’s Asia Cup final
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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