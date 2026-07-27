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  • /Krishnamachari Srikkanth questions Sanju Samson’s T20I snub: ‘Why does he not get chance?’

Krishnamachari Srikkanth questions Sanju Samson’s T20I snub: ‘Why does he not get chance?’

Former India selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth questioned Sanju Samson’s omission from the Zimbabwe T20I series and asked why he was not given a longer run. Srikkanth also compared Samson’s treatment with Abhishek Sharma’s opportunities, saying, 'Why not Samson?'

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
Krishnamachari Srikkanth questions Sanju Samson’s T20I snub: ‘Why does he not get chance?’
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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