/Krishnamachari Srikkanth questions Sanju Samson’s T20I snub: ‘Why does he not get chance?’

Former India selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned Sanju Samson's omission from India's squad for the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe, accusing the team management of favouritism in its selection approach.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth expressed his disappointment over Samson’s exclusion and questioned why the wicketkeeper-batter was not given an opportunity despite being named the Player of the Tournament during India’s T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year.
Srikkanth also questioned the decision to give opener Abhishek Sharma a longer run while Samson continues to wait for consistent opportunities in the Indian T20I setup. "Samson was the MVP of the World Cup. Why does he not get the chance, and Abhishek gets chances like this? It is a very valid question. Abhishek is getting a long rope; then why not Samson? Why is this happening with one player and not with the other?" Srikkanth said.
While criticising Samson’s omission, Srikkanth also urged the Kerala batter to find a more consistent approach with the bat. He advised Samson to spend more time at the crease instead of looking to attack from the very beginning, arguing that his natural ability would allow him to accelerate later in the innings.
"I hope he comes good. He has to find another way of scoring runs. Or the other way out is to probably cool down for a few balls. He is one guy who can always make up. You play at 100 strike rate for a while and then take it to 200 rather than throwing it away," he added.
Samson played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year after making a stunning comeback into the playing XI.
The wicketkeeper-batter was initially left out of the side following a lean run of form but forced his way back into the team and went on to become India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament.
Samson scored 321 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37. He also smashed 24 sixes, setting a new record for the most sixes by a batter in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. His performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award.
Despite that remarkable campaign, Samson was not included in India’s squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe. India went on to complete a 3-0 series sweep under captain Shreyas Iyer, with teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma among the batters featuring in the series.
Srikkanth’s comments have now reignited the debate over Samson’s place in India’s T20I setup and whether the star wicketkeeper-batter deserves a longer run in the side.
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