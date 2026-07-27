/Krishnamachari Srikkanth questions Sanju Samson’s T20I snub: ‘Why does he not get chance?’

Srikkanth also questioned the decision to give opener Abhishek Sharma a longer run while Samson continues to wait for consistent opportunities in the Indian T20I setup. "Samson was the MVP of the World Cup. Why does he not get the chance, and Abhishek gets chances like this? It is a very valid question. Abhishek is getting a long rope; then why not Samson? Why is this happening with one player and not with the other?" Srikkanth said.