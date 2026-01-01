India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has come under intense scrutiny after former World Cup winner and ex-India selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth expressed serious concerns over his prolonged dip in form, calling the situation “extremely worrying” with the T20 World Cup 2026 fast approaching. Srikkanth, a member of India’s iconic 1983 World Cup-winning team, highlighted that Suryakumar’s recent numbers paint a troubling picture. Over the past 12 months, the 35-year-old has managed an average of just over 17 in 17 T20I matches, crossing the fifty-run mark only once during this period.

Srikkanth Alarmed by Suryakumar’s Batting Numbers

The unexpected slump from the world’s top-ranked T20 batter has raised doubts about his readiness for a global tournament scheduled to begin in February 2026.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth took aim at what he described as Suryakumar’s lack of clarity over his batting role. He criticised the constant changes in the batting order, suggesting that shifting positions repeatedly has disrupted the captain’s rhythm and consistency at the crease.

‘Extremely Worrying’: Call for Stability in Batting Position

The former selector stressed that with the T20 World Cup set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, stability in the lineup is non-negotiable. According to Srikkanth, Suryakumar must immediately lock in a fixed batting position if he is to rediscover his elite form and provide the middle-order assurance India will need on the biggest stage.

“He has to focus and take his time. He can't keep changing his batting position. He has to have a fixed number. If it's No. 3, it should be No. 3 all the time. For him to get back to form is extremely crucial with the T20 World Cup around the corner. Surya will be in the team and captain the team anytime. But his form is extremely worrying. Not only for those on the outside or the team but he himself will be worried,” said Srikkanth.

Leadership Pressure Impacting Batting, Says Srikkanth

Srikkanth further suggested that the burden of leadership may be affecting Suryakumar’s batting output. He felt the Indian captain needs to shift his primary focus back to run-scoring, noting that for a player of his calibre, regaining touch with the bat should be the immediate priority.

The veteran also pointed out the mental strain that comes with a prolonged lean patch, stating that the pressure of not contributing runs can weigh heavily on even the most confident players as a major tournament draws closer.

“He himself will look at how he hasn't scored at all in the last while. He was a bit unfortunate today to get out the way he did. I feel he is focusing too much on his captaincy to the detriment of his batting. He shouldn't be doing that. He should be focusing on his batting. Captaincy will come to him automatically as he is a good captain,” he added.

South Africa Series Win Masks Personal Lean Patch

Suryakumar’s most recent international outing came in the T20I series against South Africa. While his individual run tally remained modest, his leadership stood out as he guided the Men in Blue to an impressive 3-1 series victory on South African soil.

The win boosted team morale, even as questions continue to surround the skipper’s personal form.

New Zealand Series Seen as Final World Cup Rehearsal

Looking ahead, Suryakumar will next lead India in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January 2026. The series is expected to serve as a crucial final rehearsal, allowing both sides to fine-tune combinations and finalise plans just weeks before the T20 World Cup begins on February 7.

For Suryakumar, the upcoming fixtures present a vital opportunity to answer critics and rediscover his rhythm before the global showpiece.

Defending Champions Brace for Home World Cup Challenge

India will enter the 2026 T20 World Cup as defending champions, having lifted the trophy in dramatic fashion during the 2024 edition in Barbados with a thrilling final victory over South Africa.

With the tournament set to be played on home soil, the pressure will be firmly on Suryakumar Yadav and his team to live up to expectations and successfully defend their crown.