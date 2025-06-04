Krunal Pandya Creates History Becomes First Player In IPL History To…

Krunal Pandya has etched his name in IPL folklore by becoming the first player in the tournament’s history to win the Player of the Match (POTM) award in two separate IPL finals. The all-rounder, known for his composure and ability to deliver under pressure, achieved this rare feat in the IPL 2025 final, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Krunal delivered a match-defining performance. With RCB defending a moderate total, Krunal spun a web around the Punjab batting line-up, returning with figures of 2 wickets for 17 runs in 4 economical overs. His control, variations, and clever bowling on a high-pressure night played a key role in RCB lifting their maiden IPL title.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that Krunal had earlier won the Player of the Match award in the IPL 2017 final while playing for the Mumbai Indians. In that game, he played a crucial knock of 47 off 38 balls to guide MI to a narrow 1-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant, a classic final etched in IPL memory.

With this, Krunal Pandya becomes the only cricketer to receive POTM in two IPL finals, highlighting not just his longevity but his ability to rise to the occasion in the biggest matches. His contributions have not only helped two different franchises to title victories but also showcased his value as a true big-match player.

As Krunal celebrated this feat, he called his brother Hardik Pandy, the two now boasting nine IPL trophies between them. With this iconic moment, Krunal has firmly cemented his place among IPL legends.