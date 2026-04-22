Krunal Pandya finally breaks silence on Hardik Pandya rift rumours over Mahieka; His 2-word reply goes viral - WATCH

Krunal Pandya, the left arm spinning all rounder currently playing a pivotal role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, has come out to put an end to the swirling speculation about a rift between himself and his younger brother Hardik Pandya, who captains Mumbai Indians. The rumours have gained significant traction on social media platforms, with fans dissecting every moment the two brothers share on the field, particularly during their IPL 2026 encounters.

Krunal Viral video

Videos circulating online have attempted to read into their body language during overs when Krunal bowled to Hardik, with many fans jumping to conclusions about a supposed personal fallout. Krunal, however, has responded to all of it with nothing but laughter.

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The Pandya Brothers Are Just Fine

The clarification came during a candid and entertaining appearance on the official RCB podcast, hosted by the ever witty Danish Sait. When Sait cheekily asked Krunal about the state of his relationship with Hardik, questioning whether everything was alright between the siblings or whether there had been some fighting, Krunal laughed throughout the entire exchange without a hint of tension. The host even drew a humorous comparison, joking that legendary WWE rivals Kane and Undertaker also fought sometimes, implying that even brothers can have their battles. Krunal remained unbothered and composed throughout, and when Sait pressed him one final time asking simply "All ok?", Krunal gave a short, definitive and cheerful reply, "All ok." Those two words were enough to shut down months of speculation in the most effortless way possible.





Krunal’s hairstyles, business ventures, on field tactics & antics, and some personal life secrets - Mr. Nags bowls bouncers to Krunal Pandya on this latest episode of @bigbasket_com presents RCB Insider.… pic.twitter.com/iI4U3KofMI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2026

The Mukul Choudhary Misunderstanding

Beyond the brother rivalry chatter, Krunal also took the opportunity to clear the air around another incident that had caught public attention. Several observers had accused him of sledging Lucknow Super Giants youngster Mukul Choudhary during a match, a claim that did not sit well with the senior cricketer given the context of what actually happened. Krunal explained the moment with warmth and clarity, stating, "People were saying sledging a youngster. I bowled to him, on the first ball he hit a paddle. I didn't sledge him, just said, Mukul you are a young guy, you can hit sixes over long on or long off, hit me there. He was laughing, it was just a joke." Krunal also addressed the public perception of his personality, adding with a smile, "With my hairstyle, people think I am very serious and angry, but I am not." It was a reminder that cricket, at its heart, still has room for humour and camaraderie even in the heat of competition.

Krunal's Evolution and National Ambitions

On the pitch, Krunal Pandya has been one of the quietly impressive stories of IPL 2026. Playing a central role in RCB's strong start to the season, he has shown a maturity and tactical evolution in his bowling that has earned widespread appreciation. One of the most notable developments in his game this season has been the deliberate addition of a bouncer to his left arm spin arsenal, a variation that has repeatedly surprised batsmen who were not expecting it from a spinner. The innovation has proven highly effective and reflects a cricketer who is constantly working to expand his skillset rather than relying on familiar patterns. With RCB performing well and Krunal contributing consistently, he has made no secret of his desire to force his way back into the senior Indian national team setup and reclaim his place at the highest level of the game.