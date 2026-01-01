Krunal Pandya Shines In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Boosts RCB Ahead Of IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have received a major boost ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, with all-rounder Krunal Pandya producing a string of impressive performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Match-Winning Knock Against Hyderabad

Krunal delivered a standout performance in Baroda’s clash against Hyderabad, earning the Player of the Match award. Batting with authority, he smashed 109 off 63 balls, including 18 fours and a six. His innings, combined with centuries from Amit Passi (127) and Nitya Pandya (122), powered Baroda to a massive 417/4.

With the ball, Krunal was equally effective, conceding just 59 runs in his 10 overs, helping his side dominate the contest.

Strong Contributions in Other Matches

The all-rounder also played a key role against Uttar Pradesh, where he struck a fighting 82 off 77 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and two sixes. Although Baroda fell short while chasing 370, Krunal’s innings stood out in an otherwise difficult chase. Against Bengal, he once again showcased his all-round ability, scoring 57 off 63 balls and picking up 3/39, guiding Baroda to a four-wicket victory while chasing 206.

Only One Off Day in an Otherwise Impressive Run

Krunal’s only quiet outing came against Assam, where he managed just two runs and went wicketless. However, that performance remains an exception in what has otherwise been an excellent tournament. Across four matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Krunal has scored 250 runs at an average of 85.33, including one century and two half-centuries, while also claiming three wickets. His strike rate of 121.35 underlines his aggressive approach with the bat.

Boost for RCB Ahead of IPL 2026

Krunal’s form comes as a major positive for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, especially after his impactful IPL 2025 campaign. He played a vital role in RCB’s title-winning run, scoring 109 runs in seven matches, including a match-winning 73 against Delhi Capitals*, and picking up 17 wickets at an average of 22.29, with best figures of 4/45.

With the IPL 2026 approaching, Krunal Pandya’s consistent performances in domestic cricket reinforce his value as a match-winning all-rounder and strengthen RCB’s hopes of defending their title successfully.