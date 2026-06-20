/Ex-India cricketer explores UAE cricket future after India stint, ILT20 on the cards

Former Indian wicketkeeper and batter KS Bharat has shifted his professional base to Dubai as he looks to uncover new paths within the cricket framework of the United Arab Emirates. The 31 year old athlete, who previously represented India in seven Test matches, is actively looking for avenues that will allow him to extend his journey as a professional cricketer inside the Middle Eastern region.
According to a recent publication by Cricbuzz, which cited an official from Emirates cricket, the former international player has moved to the country to look into both brief assignments and permanent prospects.
He has moved to Dubai, like many other international cricketers from different countries, and is exploring both short-term and long-term opportunities here," an Emirates cricket official told Cricbuzz.
Bharat eyes IL T20
The report highlighted that similar to multiple sports professionals globally, Bharat is keeping an eye on both immediate and future arrangements in the nation. It further detailed that the wicketkeeper-batter is highly likely checking his prospects regarding the International League T20, widely known as the ILT20, which stands as the top-tier Twenty20 cricket tournament hosted in the United Arab Emirates.
Reviewing the International Career of KS Bharat
KS Bharat received his debut cap for the Indian national team during the opening Test match against Australia, which took place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9, 2023. Walking out to the crease at the number eight position during his initial international performance, he managed to score eight runs from the 10 balls he faced.
Ultimately, the wicketkeeper-batter was unable to secure a long-term position within the international squad due to struggles with the bat during high-stakes games. The batter from Andhra collected a total of 221 runs across 12 innings, finishing with a batting average of 20.1 and a scoring strike rate of 53.0. Throughout his Test career with the Indian national team, Bharat did not record a single half-century.
Indian Premier League Statistics and Journey
During his time in the Indian Premier League, the former Indian wicketkeeper-batter turned out for both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. A substantial portion of his tournament exposure occurred with the Bengaluru franchise, where he participated in eight matches during the 2021 season and accumulated 191 runs across seven innings at the crease.
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