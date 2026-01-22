KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad breaks silence as RCB’s IPL 2026 home fate hangs in balance

With barely two months left for IPL 2026, uncertainty still surrounds Royal Challengers Bengaluru home matches. Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad has made the association’s position clear. The infrastructure work at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is on track and conditional approval is already in place. The next move, Prasad insists, rests with RCB. Speaking in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Prasad said KSCA is confident of securing unconditional government clearance by the end of February, adding that both the IPL Governing Council and Board of Control for Cricket in India want RCB to continue playing in the city they have called home since the league’s inception.

Why RCB’s home base decision matters now

RCB’s stance is not about reluctance to play in Bengaluru but about clarity. The franchise wants definitive guidelines on the Karnataka government’s crowd management bill, which places accountability for any untoward incident during public events on organisers. From RCB’s perspective, this responsibility is shared among multiple stakeholders, including KSCA, BCCI and state authorities. In a statement, RCB reiterated their emotional and sporting connection with Chinnaswamy while flagging unresolved concerns. “While our desire is always to play at our home ground, in front of our fans, we want to be thorough in understanding the conditions applicable to hosting matches and the measures taken to ensure fan safety,” the franchise said.

Venkatesh Prasad’s message to RCB

Prasad did not hide his disappointment over the lack of direct engagement from the franchise. “I also hope RCB gets more involved and engages with the government for the smooth conduct of matches. So far, it has been largely one sided,” he said. The former India pacer stressed that KSCA has already presented timelines and compliance plans to government agencies, which is why conditional approval was granted. According to him, the remaining process is procedural rather than structural. “We are confident of completing the required work within the stipulated timelines and obtaining unconditional approval by the end of February. Now the ball is in RCB’s court,” Prasad added.

Grey areas RCB want addressed

According to reports, RCB’s key concern lies in how the organiser liability clause will be interpreted and enforced on match days. With crowds exceeding 35,000 regularly at Chinnaswamy, the franchise wants written clarity on roles related to security, crowd control and emergency response. RCB have also explored alternative venues like DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and Raipur as contingency options. However, insiders suggest these are backup plans rather than a preferred shift.

Fan sentiment and legacy factor

Prasad appealed to RCB to consider the emotional bond with Bengaluru fans. The franchise has played every home season at Chinnaswamy since 2008, building one of the league’s most loyal fan bases. “RCB have grown here. They have a responsibility towards the city and their fans,” Prasad said.

From a league standpoint, keeping marquee teams rooted in their home cities strengthens IPL’s identity and commercial pull. Moving away from Bengaluru would be a significant break from tradition and could set an uncomfortable precedent. With KSCA expecting full clearance soon, attention now shifts to RCB’s next round of talks with the state government. If clarity on liability and safety protocols is achieved quickly, Bengaluru is likely to retain its status as RCB’s fortress for IPL 2026. Until then, Prasad’s message stands firm and public. The stadium is nearly ready. The authorities are aligned. The decision, as of now, sits squarely with RCB.