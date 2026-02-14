Advertisement
KSCA honours Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid with stands at Chinnaswamy

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
  • Both Kumble and Dravid have made immense contributions to Indian cricket.
  • Anil Kumble said it was a special and emotional moment to see his name on top of a pavilion at a stadium he first visited as a nine-year-old.
KSCA honours Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid with stands at ChinnaswamyCredits - Twitter

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has honoured the former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid by naming stands after them at Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Friday, as the venue celebrated 50 years as an international cricket venue.

 Led by KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, the association honoured the two legendary Indian cricketers, recognising their contribution to both Indian cricket and Karnataka's cricket.

 Both Kumble and Dravid expressed their gratitude. Anil Kumble said it was a special and emotional moment to see his name on top of a pavilion at a stadium he first visited as a nine-year-old. He also added that M Chinnaswamy's history reflects the growth of Indian cricket.
 "Coming here to watch a match as a nine-year-old and then to see my name on top of a pavilion is very special. As we celebrate 50 years of this stadium as an international venue, I am reminded that its journey mirrors the growth of the Indian cricket itself. I want to sincerely thank BCCI for creating a structure, where dreams from every corner of India can find opportunities," Kumble said.
 Rahul Dravid described the ground as a second home, saying he spent more time there than at his own house. He called it a place of both happiness and disappointment that shaped his career and said he is deeply grateful to the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the iconic venue for everything they have given him.
 
 "It's been a second home to me, and it's been a place where, as Anil said, we probably spent more time here than we have spent in our houses. It's been a place of great happiness, sometimes great disappointments as well, but a place that has truly given me everything that I am today. I can never be more grateful for what the KSCA and this great ground and this iconic ground have given me in my life. I am really thankful and grateful that Venkatesh Prasad and his committee thought it apt to name an end after me," Dravid said.

 Both Kumble and Dravid have made immense contributions to Indian cricket. Kumble remains India's leading wicket-taker in both Tests (619 wickets) and ODIs (337 wickets), finishing his international career with 953 wickets.
 
 Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid ranks as India's third-highest all-format run-scorer, behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, having accumulated 24,064 runs across 504 matches, including 48 centuries and 145 half-centuries. Both stalwarts also captained the Indian team during their iconic careers

