Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Indian Record, Eyes Lasith Malinga’s All-Time Asia Cup Landmark

India’s premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav has entered the record books after becoming the highest wicket-taker for India in Asia Cup history, and eyes Lasith Malinga all time record. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Indian Record, Eyes Lasith Malinga's All-Time Asia Cup Landmark

India’s premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav has entered the record books after becoming the highest wicket-taker for India in Asia Cup history. His spell of 3/18 against Bangladesh not only sealed India’s place in the final but also lifted him to 31 Asia Cup wickets, surpassing all Indian bowlers before him.

Kuldeep Closes In on Lasith Malinga

The left-arm wrist-spinner now sits just two wickets behind Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga’s record tally of 33, the most by any bowler in Asia Cup history. With India set to play the final, Kuldeep has the chance to go past Malinga and become the tournament’s all-time leading wicket-taker.

Asia Cup’s Leading Wicket-Takers

The top five wicket-takers in Asia Cup history now read:

Lasith Malinga - 33

Kuldeep Yadav - 31

Muthiah Muralidaran - 30

Ravindra Jadeja - 29

Shakib Al Hasan - 28

A Tournament to Remember

Kuldeep’s consistency has been India’s biggest strength in the Asia Cup 2025. His variations, control, and ability to deliver under pressure have made him one of the toughest bowlers to face in the middle overs. Against Bangladesh, he once again turned the game in India’s favour with quick strikes.

Legacy in the Making

While Malinga’s dominance in Asia Cups is well-remembered, Kuldeep has the chance to carve out his own legacy. If he surpasses the Sri Lankan great, it will mark a historic milestone for Indian cricket, showcasing the emergence of a bowler capable of defining an era in limited-overs cricket.

The Road Ahead

With India marching into the Asia Cup 2025 final, all eyes will be on Kuldeep Yadav. Just three wickets away from history, he stands on the cusp of achieving what no Indian bowler has managed before,  becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup history.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis.

