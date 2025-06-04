Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged To Childhood Friend Vanshika After Stellar IPL 2025 Season

In a heartwarming moment off the cricket field, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika in an intimate ceremony held in Lucknow on June 4, 2025. The event, attended by close family and friends, including cricketers like Rinku Singh, was a celebration of love and companionship, adding a personal milestone to what has already been an eventful year for the ace spinner.

Who is Vanshika?

Vanshika, who hails from Shyam Nagar, is an LIC employee and has known Kuldeep since their younger days. Their quiet bond away from the public eye blossomed over the years, culminating in this joyous engagement. Photos of the ceremony quickly went viral, with fans pouring in congratulatory messages on social media.

IPL 2025: A Steady Campaign for Delhi Capitals

Kuldeep Yadav carried his momentum into the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, where he played a key role for the Delhi Capitals. In 14 matches, the chinaman bowler took 15 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 7.07, underlining his ability to control the middle overs and pick up timely breakthroughs.

Despite Delhi Capitals falling short in their playoff push, Kuldeep’s consistent performance stood out, especially on spin-friendly tracks like Delhi and Chennai. His ability to deceive top-order batters with his variations has kept him in the frame as India’s leading spin option in white-ball cricket.

Upcoming Challenge: India Tour of England 2025

Kuldeep’s engagement comes at a pivotal juncture in his career. With Ravichandran Ashwin retiring from international cricket, Kuldeep is now India’s only specialist spinner named in the 18-member Test squad for the challenging five-match Test series in England, set to begin on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

The tour will test India’s bench strength and tactical flexibility in swinging English conditions. Kuldeep, known for his ability to turn the ball even on flat surfaces, will be vital to India’s attack, especially during the latter half of the matches when the pitch begins to wear.

Having already played key roles in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy victory, Kuldeep enters this series with high expectations and a leadership role within the bowling unit.

A Perfect Balance: Love, Cricket, and Legacy

For Kuldeep Yadav, 2025 is shaping up to be a year to remember. With a solid IPL behind him, personal happiness blooming, and a challenging tour on the horizon, the 30-year-old spinner is ready to add more milestones both personal and professional to his already impressive journey.

As fans eagerly await his performance in England, they now also have a new reason to cheer for the spinner as he steps into a new phase of life with Vanshika by his side.