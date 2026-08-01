/'Kuldeep Yadav has to be there': Deep Dasgupta backs spinner for Sri Lanka Tests

“This can also happen and has happened in the past in Tests in Sri Lanka. So, having that extra spinner in the squad was important. I think it was on expected lines, to be fair. Ideally, Washi would have been there as the tour's first-choice spinner. But, due to injury, he is not there, and I think it is on expected lines. I can't think of a name that should have been there, and it is not there in the squad,” he added.