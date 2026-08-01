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'Kuldeep Yadav has to be there': Deep Dasgupta backs spinner for Sri Lanka Tests

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta has backed Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in India's playing XI for the Sri Lanka Test series, saying the wrist-spinner is indispensable in spin-friendly conditions. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 07:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
'Kuldeep Yadav has to be there': Deep Dasgupta backs spinner for Sri Lanka Tests
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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