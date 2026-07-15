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  • /'Kuldeep Yadav is a match-winner': Ravichandran Ashwin urges India to back spinner ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

'Kuldeep Yadav is a match-winner': Ravichandran Ashwin urges India to back spinner ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Kuldeep Yadav to play a key role in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans, calling him a match-winner. The former spinner urged the team management to give Kuldeep more opportunities and confidence ahead of the marquee tournament.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 09:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
'Kuldeep Yadav is a match-winner': Ravichandran Ashwin urges India to back spinner ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

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'Kuldeep Yadav is a match-winner': Ravichandran Ashwin urges India to back spinner ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup
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