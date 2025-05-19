Kuldeep Yadav Loses Cool Over LBW Call, Confronts Umpire After DRS Saves Sudharsan In IPL Clash Against GT

DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav lost his cool during a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans after an LBW appeal against Sai Sudharsan was denied by the on-field umpire. The incident occurred on the first ball of the 8th over, when Kuldeep deceived Sudharsan with a well-disguised googly that struck the batter’s pad. Despite a loud appeal, the umpire remained unmoved.

Even though DC had already lost a review earlier in the over, captain Axar Patel decided to go for the DRS once again, at Kuldeep’s insistence. The replays revealed that the ball was clipping the leg stump, resulting in an “umpire’s call” that went in Sudharsan’s favour. The decision visibly angered Kuldeep, who confronted the umpire in frustration.

Axar Patel had to intervene to calm his teammate down, while GT's Faf du Plessis also joined in briefly to assess the situation. Kuldeep’s animated reaction could now come under the scanner, with the possibility of action being taken against him under the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

GT Dominate as DC’s Playoff Hopes Take a Hit

The controversy, however, was overshadowed by Gujarat Titans’ clinical ten-wicket victory, which sealed their spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Chasing a competitive 200-run target set by DC, openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan delivered a flawless batting performance. The pair chased down the total in just 19 overs without losing a wicket, relying on risk-free and classical stroke play.

Sudharsan, who benefitted from the umpire’s call earlier, ensured his team remained on top throughout the chase. Gill played a calm, composed knock, complementing Sudharsan perfectly in their unbeaten partnership.

Rahul’s Heroics in Vain as DC Falter

Earlier, KL Rahul had starred with the bat for DC, smashing an unbeaten 112 off just 65 balls, including 14 boundaries and four sixes. His effort propelled DC to a solid 199/3. Despite the fireworks from their captain, DC bowlers failed to defend the target, as GT’s openers made the chase look effortless.

Playoff Picture Gets Clearer

With this dominant win, GT became the first team to confirm their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. The result also benefitted Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, who sealed their playoff berths as well. The fight for the final spot now intensifies between Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants.

As the league stage nears its conclusion, DC's playoff chances hang in the balance. Kuldeep Yadav’s outburst may also invite disciplinary attention, adding more pressure on the franchise at a critical juncture.