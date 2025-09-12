Kuldeep Yadav Overtakes Ravi Ashwin, Equals Yuzvendra Chahal In T20I List After Heroics Against UAE

Kuldeep Yadav once again proved his match-winning abilities as he delivered a brilliant spell in India’s Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE. The left-arm wrist spinner turned the game on its head in the ninth over by claiming three wickets in quick succession, completely halting the opposition’s momentum. His heroics earned him the Player of the Match award, further adding to his reputation as one of India’s finest T20I bowlers in recent years.

Fifth Player of the Match Award in T20Is

With this latest accolade, Kuldeep has now registered five Player of the Match awards in T20 internationals. This remarkable feat places him ahead of legendary names such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, and Dinesh Karthik, who have fewer POTM honours in the shortest format.

Kuldeep’s ability to break partnerships and pick up wickets in pressure situations has made him a key figure in India’s T20 setup. His variations, control, and knack for striking at crucial junctures have consistently troubled batters across formats.

Joining Yuzvendra Chahal in the Elite List

By claiming his fifth POTM award, Kuldeep has now joined Yuzvendra Chahal at the top of the list for the most Player of the Match awards among Indian cricketers in T20 internationals. The two wrist spinners have been instrumental in shaping India’s success in the shortest format, often operating in tandem to dismantle opposition batting lineups.

This achievement underlines Kuldeep’s growing stature in world cricket and cements his position as a reliable match-winner for the national side. With the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup on the horizon, India will bank heavily on his skills to deliver in crunch situations.

Kuldeep opens up on return to playing XI

Since the Champions Trophy, Kuldeep has not played any games for the national team. He was expected to play at least a couple of matches in the five-match Test series against England, but he failed to get into the playing XI. Speaking on that, the spinner highlighted that he was training well and working on his spinner.

“Thanks to Adrian, the trainer. I was working on my bowling and my fitness as well, and everything was going perfectly. Tried to hit the right length, and it matters a lot, reading the batters on what they are trying to do. Even today, reacting to what the batters would do on the next ball,” Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation.

As India continues its campaign in the Asia Cup 2025, Kuldeep Yadav’s form will be a major boost, and fans will hope for many more match-winning spells from the magician with the ball.