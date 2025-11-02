Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from India's T20I squad currently in Australia for the five-match series. He will return to India to prepare for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.





Kuldeep has now been included in the India A squad for the second four-day game against South Africa A beginning on November 6 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.The BCCI in a statement said that the move is aimed at providing Kuldeep with valuable red-ball game time ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, starting on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where he is expected to play a key role."The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru," the BCCI said on Sunday.“The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming IDFC First Bank two-match Test series against South Africa," it added.Notably Kuldeep picked 2-45 in India's five-wicket loss in the second T20I to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He was replaced by Washington Sundar in the third T20I on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval, which India won by five wickets to level the series at 1-1.Earlier, he had finished as the highest wicket taker in India’s 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies in October with 12 wickets from two matches at an average of 19.50, including his best figures of 5-82 coming in the second game in New Delhi.India’s updated squad for 4th and 5th T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.India A’s updated squad for 2nd four-day game: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav.