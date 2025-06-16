Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Who Now Sits On Rohit Sharma’s Seat In Team Bus

India’s left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, has opened up about a small yet sentimental shift in the Indian cricket team who now sits on Rohit Sharma’s seat on the team bus after the legendary opener’s retirement from Test cricket.

Rohit’s Retirement Leaves A Void

Rohit Sharma, one of India's most beloved cricketers, retired from Test cricket last month ahead of the England series. Known not just for his batting but also for his camaraderie off the field, Rohit's presence will be missed especially on the team bus, where he had a designated spot.

Kuldeep Takes Rohit’s Spot in bus but with a reason

Speaking to India Today, Kuldeep Yadav revealed that he now sits on Rohit’s seat, but clarified that it’s not about replacing Rohit’s legacy.

“Uspe main baithta hu (I sit there). I can never take Rohit bhai's place,” Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep added that he prefers sitting there because it brings him closer to Ravindra Jadeja, his current spin partner.

“It's just that I am spending more time with Jaddu bhai. It's important as a spinner for me because Ash bhai is not there,” he explained.

With Ravichandran Ashwin no longer in the mix, Kuldeep believes it is essential to build strong coordination with Jadeja, especially in a spin-friendly setup.

Chance for Kuldeep in England?

Kuldeep’s role in the upcoming England tour is still uncertain. He last played a Test in England during the 2018 tour, and wasn’t part of the playing XI in 2021.

India has named three spinners in the squad: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. However, considering English conditions usually assist fast bowlers, it is expected that only one spinner will feature in the final XI.

While Jadeja and Sundar bring batting depth, Kuldeep’s strength lies in his wicket-taking ability something India might need against England’s attacking Test style under the Bazball approach.

Kuldeep hinted that he is enjoying his role in the squad and learning from his spin partner:

“I am very lucky to have Jadeja as my spin partner. I am enjoying it.”

With a young team and new leadership, India is entering a new Test era. Whether Kuldeep gets his chance or not, his presence and bonding with Jadeja could play an important role in the squad’s morale and performance during the challenging England tour.