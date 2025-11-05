Kuldeep Yadav’s ICC Ranking Takes A Hit After Missing Remainder Of Australia T20Is

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has suffered a setback in the latest ICC T20I Bowling Rankings, slipping to 15th place with 625 rating points. The left-arm wrist-spinner’s drop comes after he was released midway through the T20I series against Australia, and he is not expected to feature in the remaining matches either.

Ranking Decline for Kuldeep

Kuldeep’s exclusion from the ongoing T20I series has directly impacted his ICC standings. Without an opportunity to add to his tally, the 29-year-old’s rating has dipped, and with more updates expected next week, he could slide further down the list. Instead of completing the T20I series, Kuldeep has joined India A for the second four-day match against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.

His omission comes despite a string of decent performances earlier in the year. Kuldeep, known for his sharp turn and deceptive flight, has been one of India’s most effective white-ball spinners, but with the team experimenting ahead of future tournaments, his absence from the T20I side has reflected in his rankings.

Varun Chakaravarthy Holds Firm at No. 1

While Kuldeep has seen a dip, fellow Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy continues to shine. The mystery spinner has retained his No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I bowling rankings with 799 rating points.

Chakaravarthy’s impressive consistency against Australia, where he picked up four wickets in three matches at an average of 14, conceding just 56 runs in eight overs, has helped him maintain his dominant position.

His economical spells and wicket-taking ability have made him India’s go-to spinner in the shortest format, solidifying his place at the top of the world rankings.

What’s Next

Kuldeep will next be seen leading India A’s spin attack in red-ball cricket, while Varun is expected to continue his T20I journey in India’s upcoming fixtures. The next ICC rankings update will likely reflect Kuldeep’s absence from international action, a reminder of how crucial regular match appearances are in maintaining a strong global standing.