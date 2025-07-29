Kuldeep Yadav Set For Oval Comeback? India To Bank On Spin In Series Decider Against England - Reports

IND vs ENG: India will head into the fifth and final Test of the England tour at The Oval in London with multiple questions surrounding their playing XI. Scheduled to begin on August 31, the series decider comes at a crucial juncture with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on the line and the series still open.

Injury Setbacks Shake India’s Preparation

One of the major concerns for India ahead of the Oval Test is the injury to star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who suffered a toe injury during the fourth Test. His absence leaves a significant void, as Pant has been India's best red-ball wicketkeeper-batter in recent years. The team will likely turn to Dhruv Jurel to take on the dual responsibility of glovework and batting.

Adding to India’s concerns is the uncertainty around pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who didn’t look fully fit in the last Test. A final call on his availability will be made within the next 24 hours. If rested, Arshdeep Singh or Prasidh Krishna are expected to be drafted into the playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav Likely To Play 5th Test

With The Oval traditionally offering some turn, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to return to the playing XI, according to a report from the TOI. His ability to provide breakthroughs in the middle overs could be crucial, especially in the absence of experienced options like Ashwin and Bumrah.

Pace Options Under Scanner

Debutant Anshul Kamboj, who featured in the fourth Test, struggled to control line and length. As a result, India may consider Akashdeep to lead the pace department alongside either Prasidh or Arshdeep. With conditions in London offering swing and bounce, the team management is expected to prioritize control and consistency.

India's Predicted XI for the 5th Test at The Oval:

- Yashasvi Jaiswal

- KL Rahul

- Sai Sudharsan

- Shubman Gill (Captain)

- Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)

- Ravindra Jadeja

- Washington Sundar

- Kuldeep Yadav

- Akashdeep

- Prasidh Krishna / Arshdeep Singh

Despite the injury concerns, India's spirited second-innings fightback in the Manchester Test has given the squad much-needed confidence. Shubman Gill’s leadership and the all-round efforts of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar played a key role in saving the match. India will now aim to carry that momentum into the fifth Test and end the series on a high.

Without Rishabh Pant, the challenge is steep, but India’s mix of youth and experience gives them hope of securing a historic series draw or even an upset win in London.