/Kuldeep Yadav set to face axe again after 1st Test vs Sri Lanka for 33-year-old despite mere 19 games in 7 years : Report

A tactical shift in India's bowling attack appears imminent for the upcoming fixture in Colombo, with all-rounder Saransh Jain emerging as a prime candidate to earn his maiden international cap. While the visitors secured a commanding 165 runs triumph in the series opener at Galle, Kuldeep Yadav’s lackluster performance has cast doubt over his spot in the lineup. This dip in form creates a timely opening for the 31-year-old Jain, who earned his spot in the squad as an injury replacement for Washington Sundar.
Team Management Leaning Toward Debut
As per a report by The Sports Tak, the team management is seriously leaning toward handing Jain his Test cap for the final fixture. With conditions in Colombo expected to favor spin-bowling all-rounders, the veteran looks poised to break into the starting XI as India aims to sweep the two-match series.
During the opening encounter in Galle, Kuldeep Yadav's disappointing match figures of 1/103 across 25 overs stood out as the weak link in India's bowling performance. While seamers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna accounted for five scalps together, the heavy lifting fell to Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja, who completely dominated Sri Lanka by harvesting 14 of the 20 wickets to fall.
Saransh Jain's Impressive Domestic Track Record
On the other hand, Saransh Jain brings a far more compelling track record to the table, making him a strong candidate to bolster the attack. He has compiled 2,223 runs at a 31.75 average, anchored by two centuries, alongside 188 wickets at 27.30 across 54 First-Class outings.
His case for higher selection is further bolstered by a standout campaign last domestic season, where he wreaked havoc by capturing 30 scalps in merely seven Ranji Trophy appearances. He made a compelling statement during the India A tour of Sri Lanka, delivering an outstanding all-round performance in the second four-day match. After showcasing his batting capability with an unbeaten 70, he dominated with the ball to dismantle the opposition with a six-wicket haul.
Kuldeep Yadav performance
Since making his landmark Test debut against Australia in March 2017, he has built an exceptional red-ball record despite being frequently kept out of the starting XI due to India's premier spin pairings. It's been 9 years and still he just played 19 matches.
Overall Test Career Summary
Across his 19 Test matches for India, Kuldeep has proven to be a highly efficient wicket-taker, boasting a remarkable career bowling strike rate of under 40.
Matches: 19
Innings: 36
Wickets: 80
Bowling Average: 23.36
Economy Rate: 3.56
Best Bowling Figures: 5/40 Five-Wicket Hauls: 5
R Ashwin slams team management
"The captain and team management do not trust Kuldeep Yadav's bowling, they aren't backing him. If Saransh Jain replaces Kuldeep in the next match, then considering they didn't back Kuldeep even after a win ,when exactly will they back him??," said the veteran off spinner on his Youtube Channel Ash Ki Baat.
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