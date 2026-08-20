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Kuldeep Yadav set to face axe again after 1st Test vs Sri Lanka for 33-year-old despite mere 19 games in 7 years : Report

A tactical shift in India's bowling attack appears imminent for the upcoming fixture in Colombo, with all-rounder Saransh Jain emerging as a prime candidate to earn his maiden international cap.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
Kuldeep Yadav set to face axe again after 1st Test vs Sri Lanka for 33-year-old despite mere 19 games in 7 years : Report
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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