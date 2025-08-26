Kuldeep Yadav Shares Pics With Fiancée Vanshika After 70 Days — Days After Deleting Their Photos On Instagram

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has finally broken his 70-day silence on social media, sharing a heartfelt moment with his fiancée, Vanshika, much to the delight of fans. The post, which surfaced on Monday night, quickly became the buzz of cricket circles, not just for its emotional value but also for what it revealed about the spinner’s personal and professional journey.

A Love Story Rooted in Childhood

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika’s relationship is not the typical celebrity romance. The two share a bond that began in childhood, evolving into a relationship built on trust and time. Vanshika, a Lucknow-based LIC professional from Shyam Nagar, has always maintained a grounded and private life, steering clear of the spotlight.

The couple got engaged on June 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Lucknow attended by close friends and family, including India teammate Rinku Singh. Vanshika’s stunning orange lehenga instantly went viral, making her a fan-favorite across social media platforms. Unlike many cricket WAGs, she prefers simplicity over showbiz, which has only added to her growing popularity.

The Instagram Post That Vanished

On Monday, Kuldeep Yadav uploaded a photo of himself in a black tuxedo with Vanshika dressed in a graceful white gown. However, the post was deleted shortly after, sparking curiosity among fans. While the reasons remain unknown, the brief glimpse was enough to reignite excitement about their upcoming wedding, expected later this year.

The deleted post, though short-lived, emphasized how the couple’s personal life continues to capture public imagination. Fans flooded social media with searches like “Kuldeep Yadav fiancée Vanshika,” “Vanshika engagement lehenga,” and “cricketer wives 2025.”

Kuldeep’s England Test Series Disappointment

While his personal life has been in the spotlight, Kuldeep’s cricketing journey in recent months has been equally intriguing. Despite being India’s only specialist spinner in the squad for the five-match Test series in England, Kuldeep did not feature in a single game.

This omission surprised many, especially since the left-arm wrist-spinner has been in impressive red-ball form. He has played only one Test in England, delivering nine overs, and experts expected him to play a crucial role on spin-friendly wickets at Lord’s, The Oval, and Birmingham.

Former cricketers and analysts openly questioned the decision, suggesting that India missed a trick by not utilizing Kuldeep’s skillset in conditions that gradually opened up for spinners. Alongside Arshdeep Singh and Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kuldeep was among the few players who warmed the bench throughout the series.

Vanshika: The Constant Pillar Behind the Cricketer

Behind the scenes, Vanshika has been a constant pillar of support in Kuldeep’s life. While the cricketer battles professional ups and downs, her grounded personality and private nature have often been described as a source of balance for him.

Fans admire her choice to remain away from social media while still managing to capture the country’s attention with her elegance and simplicity. With the wedding anticipated later this year, Vanshika is poised to become one of the most talked-about names among Indian cricket WAGs in 2025.