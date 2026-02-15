Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube’s coaches confident of India win vs Pakistan in T20 WC 2026

As anticipation builds for the high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the excitement has extended beyond fans to the mentors of Indian players. Kuldeep Yadav’s coach, Kapil Pandey, and Shivam Dube’s childhood coach, Satish Samant, have expressed strong confidence in Team India ahead of the blockbuster clash at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil Pandey described the contest as one of the biggest matches of the tournament and backed India to secure another victory over their arch-rivals. He expressed confidence in Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the playing XI, highlighting the spinner’s consistent performances and impressive record against Pakistan.

“This is a very big match. I hope Suryakumar Yadav & Co. defeat Pakistan again. Kuldeep Yadav has been performing consistently, and I strongly believe he will play and deliver because his record against Pakistan is very good,” Pandey said.

He also praised the overall strength of the Indian squad, naming key players who could play decisive roles in the encounter.

“The Indian team looks very strong. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya can shine, while Jasprit Bumrah will be very dangerous with the ball,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube’s childhood coach Satish Samant highlighted the global appeal and emotional intensity surrounding an India–Pakistan clash, calling it one of cricket’s most awaited rivalries. He expressed optimism about India’s chances and praised Dube’s recent performances leading into the tournament.

“There is always massive excitement for an India vs Pakistan match. The entire world watches it with great interest. I hope India performs well and wins,” Samant said.

Samant noted that Shivam Dube’s all-round abilities, along with Hardik Pandya’s pace-bowling option, provide valuable balance to the Indian lineup, especially on Sri Lankan pitches that favour spin.

“Dube and Hardik give the team additional pace options, which allows India to include more spinners instead of relying only on specialist fast bowlers,” he explained.

Summing up the emotions attached to the rivalry, Samant added,

“No feeling can match the feeling of defeating Pakistan.”

Both teams head into the marquee clash in strong form, having won their opening two matches of the tournament. India registered victories against the United States of America and Namibia, while Pakistan defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

Currently, Suryakumar Yadav-led India top the Group A standings with four points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050. Pakistan also have four points but sits second with an NRR of +0.932, setting the stage for a thrilling contest between cricket’s fiercest rivals.