Kuldeep Yadav Slaps Rinku Singh; KKR Batsman Gets Angry During DC vs KRR In IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a high-stakes IPL 2025 encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the drama didn’t end with the final ball. KKR held their nerve to register a much-needed 14-run victory, keeping their playoff hopes alive. But it was what happened after the match that sent shockwaves across the cricketing world. A video clip of Kuldeep Yadav slapping Rinku Singh twice has gone viral, leaving fans debating whether it was a lighthearted moment or a breach of player decorum.

What Really Happened: Kuldeep Yadav vs Rinku Singh – Banter or Blunder?

Shortly after the game ended, Kuldeep was seen in conversation with Rinku and a few other players. Out of the blue, he slapped his former KKR teammate—twice. The first seemed playful, but the second one visibly stunned Rinku. The exchange brought back memories of the infamous Harbhajan Singh-Sreesanth slapgate from IPL 2008.

Though the two players didn’t escalate the matter further, social media erupted with criticism. Hashtags like #KuldeepSlapgate and #RinkuSingh began trending, with some fans demanding a response from the BCCI. Others brushed it off as friendly fire between two players from the same state—Uttar Pradesh.

Match Recap: Narine’s Magic, Faf’s Fight, and Rinku’s Redemption

Kolkata Knight Riders posted 204/9 after being sent in to bat. It was a collective batting effort, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 44 off 32 and Rinku Singh chipping in with a 36-run cameo off 25 balls. His innings, which included three boundaries and a six, proved critical in the context of the game.

Rinku particularly took on Kuldeep Yadav in the 15th over, hammering him for 17 runs, including two fours and a six. The chinaman spinner—introduced in the 11th over—went wicketless for the second consecutive match, conceding 27 runs in three overs. Captain Axar Patel, sensing the risk, avoided bowling Kuldeep in the death overs.

In response, DC fought hard. Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43), and Vipraj Nigam (38) kept them in the hunt, but Sunil Narine’s spell of 3/29 ensured KKR clinched a crucial win.

Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh: Season Stats at a Glance

Despite the off-field incident, both Kuldeep and Rinku have been standout performers this IPL season.

Kuldeep Yadav: 12 wickets from 10 matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.74, making him DC’s second-highest wicket-taker.

Rinku Singh: 169 runs in 8 innings, averaging 33.80 with a strike rate of 145.68—yet to notch a 40+ score but consistently impactful in the middle order.

Playoff Scenarios: Where Do KKR and DC Stand?

This victory marked KKR’s fourth win in 10 games, placing them seventh on the points table with 9 points and a positive Net Run Rate (NRR). They must win all remaining matches to stay in contention. Their next challenge? A home clash against Rajasthan Royals on May 4. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, despite the loss, remain fourth with 6 wins in 10 matches. They’ll look to bounce back when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 5 in an away fixture.