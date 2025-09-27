Kuldeep Yadav Surpasses Amjad Javed, Emerges As T20I Asia Cup’s Best Bowler

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav etched his name into the record books after becoming the highest wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2025. The left-arm wrist-spinner achieved the milestone during India’s thrilling clash against Sri Lanka, where he added one more scalp to his tally and now sits alone at the top of the wickets chart.

Match Contribution

In the high-pressure encounter, Kuldeep bowled four overs, conceding 31 runs and dismissing one batter. While the figures might look modest on paper, that solitary wicket carried immense value, it propelled him past UAE’s Amjad Javed, who was tied with him at 12 wickets before the match. Kuldeep now leads with 13 wickets in the single T20I edition.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Record-Breaking Run

Kuldeep’s success has been built on consistency. Earlier in the campaign, he produced match-winning spells, including 4/7 against the UAE and 3/18 against Pakistan, which showcased his ability to strike in the middle overs and turn games in India’s favour. His knack for breaking partnerships has made him India’s most reliable weapon in this Asia Cup. By reaching 13 wickets, he has also surpassed several records, making this the most successful bowling performance in a single Asia Cup T20 edition.

Impact on Team India

Kuldeep’s dominance has provided India with the balance and cutting edge required in crucial games. His ability to outfox batters in slow, pressure-filled conditions has given the Men in Blue a significant advantage as they move towards the final stages of the tournament. For a bowler who has often been seen as India’s trump card in big tournaments, this achievement reinforces his reputation as one of the finest spinners in world cricket today.

Looking Ahead

With the final looming, Kuldeep’s form could be the deciding factor in India’s title ambitions. His rhythm, variations, and control will be key as India looks to clinch another Asia Cup crown. For now, though, Kuldeep Yadav stands tall as the highest wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2025, a feat that highlights his brilliance and match-winning pedigree.