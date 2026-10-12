/Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple after India’s T20I win over West Indies



Kuldeep and Tilak visited the temple just hours after India’s T20I squad defeated the West Indies in Indore on Sunday evening.



With this win at Indore, India is 2-1 ahead in the series. Despite a collapse from 115/1 to 135/5, India managed to score 223 runs. However, timely scalps from Arshdeep Singh (3/44) and Naman Dhir (2/39) helped India restrict Windies to 209/7.



Earlier on Sunday, India’s men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.



Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said he was grateful for the opportunity to seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple and prayed for the well-being of the country and continued success of the Indian team.



Hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad was also spotted at the Temple, seeking blessings of the Lord. "Baba Mahakal has always blessed me. Whenever I go to play and return from there, I take Baba Mahakal's blessings. I pray for his blessings to continue to be with me," Vivek expressed.