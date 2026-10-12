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Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple after India’s T20I win over West Indies

Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday to seek blessings after India’s 14-run win over West Indies in the third T20I. India head coach Gautam Gambhir and hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad also visited the temple, praying for the country’s well-being and continued success in sports.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple after India’s T20I win over West Indies
Image Credit: X/ ANI

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