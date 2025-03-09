Advertisement
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 FINAL

Kuldeep Yadav Wreaks Havoc, Snares Rachin Ravindra And Kane Williamson In Champions Trophy 2025 Final - WATCH

Earlier, Kuldeep was not looking in great form in the Champions Trophy 2025, picking up just five wickets from four games. However, the Uttar Pradesh-based bowler made a great comeback as he scalped two crucial wickets for the Indian team in Dubai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2025, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Kuldeep was under scrutiny after he failed to take a wicket in the Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Australia. 

The chinaman spinner scalped the wicket of Rachin Ravindra in his first ball of the over. The New Zealand opener was batting well, scoring 37 runs off 29 balls. Rachin kept the scoreboard moving and as a result, the Indian team were feeling a bit of pressure.

During the 11th over of the first innings, Kuldeep came up with a googly, which Ravindra could not decode and as a result, the ball went on to rattle the stumps. The 30-year-old was elated and went on to celebrate the wicket alongside KL Rahul.

Just after the wicket of Rachin Ravindra, Kuldeep managed to take yet another wicket of Kane  Williamson packing with a full delivery on the middle stump. The former New Zealand skipper was looking to push the ball for a single but then ended up hitting it in the air into the hands of Kuldeep. 

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy.

