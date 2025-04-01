Kumar Sangakkara & Malaika Arora Spark Dating Rumors After Viral IPL 2025 Dugout Photo

Malaika Arora's appearance at the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match in Guwahati's Baraspara Cricket Stadium has ignited a flurry of speculation across social media. The Bollywood diva was seen sitting in the Rajasthan Royals dugout, right next to former Sri Lankan cricketer and RR’s director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara. This unexpected sighting has set the internet abuzz with rumors about a possible romance brewing between the two.

The Viral Photo That Started It All

A snapshot of Malaika Arora wearing a Rajasthan Royals jersey and sitting beside Kumar Sangakkara quickly went viral, leading to endless fan theories and memes. Some social media users questioned her connection with the franchise, while others outright speculated about a romantic link between the two. "Why is Malaika Arora sitting in the RR dugout with Sangakkara?" asked one Twitter user, while another wrote, "Malaika Arora sitting with Kumar Sangakkara. Something cooking?"

A Source Close to Malaika Clears the Air

While social media was quick to jump to conclusions, a source close to the actress dismissed the rumors outright. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the source clarified, "Just because two people are sitting next to each other doesn't mean they are dating. People should stop concocting such baseless stories."

The rumors come months after Malaika Arora’s highly publicized breakup with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Arjun had confirmed his single status during a promotional event for his film Singham Again last October, further fueling curiosity about Malaika’s personal life.

Kumar Sangakkara’s IPL Legacy

While much of the spotlight has been on Malaika Arora, it’s important to remember that Kumar Sangakkara has been an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals setup. The legendary Sri Lankan batsman previously served as the team's head coach before transitioning into the role of director of cricket. He played a significant role in shaping the franchise and remains one of the most respected figures in the game.

Social Media Erupts With Reactions

As expected, netizens had a field day with the viral photos and videos. Some reactions included: