Kumar Sangakkara Returns as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026 – What This Means for RR’s Future

In a significant reshuffle at Rajasthan Royals (RR), legendary Sri Lankan batter Kumar Sangakkara is set to return as the franchise's head coach for IPL 2026, taking over from Rahul Dravid. Sangakkara, who has been serving as RR’s Director of Cricket since 2021, will now lead the coaching staff as the franchise gears up for the next season.

Sangakkara Returns: A Familiar Face for Rajasthan Royals

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sangakkara’s association with Rajasthan Royals has been both long-standing and impactful. Since joining the franchise, he has doubled up as director and head coach, guiding the Sanju Samson-led side to two playoff appearances in four seasons. Under his guidance, RR reached the IPL 2022 final for the first time since their inaugural 2008 title, narrowly losing to Gujarat Titans.

With Dravid stepping down after a short one-season stint as head coach, Sangakkara’s return is expected to bring continuity and experience to the franchise. “Kumar Sangakkara brings a wealth of international experience and tactical acumen,” an RR spokesperson told ESPNCricinfo.

Rahul Dravid’s Departure: A Short but Notable Tenure

Rahul Dravid, the former India captain and T20 World Cup-winning coach, joined RR ahead of IPL 2025 after concluding his tenure with Team India. Despite his illustrious track record, Dravid’s RR journey was brief. The team finished ninth in the 2025 season, winning only four out of fourteen matches.

Dravid’s history with the franchise dates back to his captaincy in 2012 and 2013, taking over from Shane Warne, and later serving as a mentor in 2014 and 2015. Following the 2025 season, Dravid was offered a broader structural role within RR, which he politely declined, marking the end of his association.

Key Challenge: Resolving RR’s Captaincy

One of Sangakkara’s top priorities for IPL 2026 will be resolving the Rajasthan Royals captaincy conundrum. Sanju Samson, who has been the face of RR for several seasons, requested his release from the franchise after a frustrating 2025 campaign, during which he played only nine games due to a side strain.

Reports suggest that RR is likely to continue with Vikram Rathour as the batting coach and Shane Bond as the bowling coach, maintaining stability in the support staff. Sangakkara’s task will be to identify the next leader who can take RR back to playoff contention and potentially chase their elusive second IPL title.

Sangakkara’s IPL Philosophy: Strategic and Player-Centric

Sangakkara is renowned for his analytical approach and player-focused coaching style, which blends strategic planning with skill development. His prior stint with RR saw young talents flourish under his mentorship, and he is expected to continue building a team that balances experienced campaigners with emerging stars.

The franchise and fans alike hope that Sangakkara’s return signals a new chapter for Rajasthan Royals, combining tactical brilliance with a winning mindset. With the IPL 2026 season around the corner, all eyes will be on how the former Sri Lankan captain shapes RR’s squad and prepares them for a strong campaign.