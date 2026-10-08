Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Kusal Mendis appointed as Sri Lanka Test captain after Dhananjaya de Silva's exit

Kusal Mendis appointed as Sri Lanka Test captain after Dhananjaya de Silva's exit

Kusal Mendis is already leading the Lankan Lions in the white-ball format and will mark the start of his Test captaincy tenure from the two-match away series against Pakistan in November.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Kusal Mendis appointed as Sri Lanka Test captain after Dhananjaya de Silva's exit
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG set to debut on October 15: Here's what to expect
2
3
4
5