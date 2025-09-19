Kusal Mendis Breaks Record Mohammed Rizwan’s Asia Cup Record As Sri Lanka Storms Into Super Fours

Sri Lanka’s opener Kusal Mendis produced a masterclass in composure and determination as he guided his team to victory against Afghanistan in their final group-stage clash of the Asia Cup 2025. His unbeaten 74 off 52 balls not only sealed the win but also created history, surpassing Mohammad Rizwan’s record for the highest individual score in a successful run-chase in Asia Cup T20 history.

A Calm and Classy Knock

Mendis anchored the chase with maturity, holding one end steady while the likes of Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, and Kamindu Mendis played attacking cameos around him. By staying unbeaten till the end, Mendis ensured Sri Lanka always had stability in their batting effort, chasing down Afghanistan’s 169 with confidence.

Breaking Rizwan’s Record

Until now, the record for the highest score in a successful Asia Cup T20 chase belonged to Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 71 off 51 balls against India in the 2022 edition. Mendis’ 74 in Abu Dhabi* now sits at the top of this elite list.

Highest individual scores in successful men’s T20 Asia Cup run-chases:

74 (52)* – Kusal Mendis (SL vs AFG, Abu Dhabi 2025)

71 (51) – Mohammad Rizwan (PAK vs IND, Dubai 2022)

68 (44) – Pathum Nissanka (SL vs HK, Dubai 2025)

63 (49)* – Shoaib Malik (PAK vs UAE, Mirpur 2016)

63 (44) – Noor Ali Zadran (AFG vs OMA, Fatullah 2016)

Afghanistan’s Explosive Finish

Earlier in the match, Afghanistan managed to post a competitive total of 169, largely thanks to veteran Mohammad Nabi, who smashed five sixes in the final over against Dunith Wellalage. His late fireworks gave Afghanistan hope, but Sri Lanka’s top order, led by Mendis, executed the chase perfectly.

What Lies Ahead

The win means Sri Lanka marches into the Super Fours, where they will face Bangladesh in Dubai on Saturday, September 20. For Afghanistan, the loss confirmed their exit from the tournament despite Nabi’s heroics.