Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2930319https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/kusal-mendis-equates-sri-lanka-records-with-match-winning-73-vs-bangladesh-in-1st-t20i-2930319.html
NewsCricket
KUSAL MENDIS 73 VS BANGLADESH

Kusal Mendis Equates Sri Lanka Records With Match-Winning 73 vs Bangladesh In 1st T20I

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis delivered a match-winning performance in the 1st T20I against Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 51 balls to guide his team to a 7-wicket victory in Pallekele. In doing so, he equaled the Sri Lankan record. 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 03:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kusal Mendis Equates Sri Lanka Records With Match-Winning 73 vs Bangladesh In 1st T20I Image Credit: X

Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis continued his extraordinary run in white-ball cricket, delivering a stunning 73 off 51 balls to steer Sri Lanka to a comfortable 7-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening T20I at Pallekele on July 10, 2025 

A Flashy Start to the Chase

After bowling first, Sri Lanka posted a modest 154/5 against a resilient Bangladesh side. But the chase couldn’t have started better: Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka ripped through the bowling, reaching 78/1 inside the powerplay, a blistering beginning that set the tone. 

Mendis Takes the Spotlight

Once Nissanka departed for 42, Mendis took over with extraordinary swagger, smashing three boundaries and three sixes during his rapid fifty, and eventually finishing unbeaten at 73. His knock not only sealed victory with an over to spare but also saw him named Player of the Match. 

Record-Equalling Feat

By scoring his 16th T20I half-century, Mendis matched the all-time Sri Lankan record for most 50s in this format, cementing his position among his country’s greatest white-ball batters.

Captain Speaks & Tactical Mastery

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka praised the choice to field first, noting quick outfields and short boundaries made it easier for the chasing side 
Mid-day. He also singled out Mendis’s knock and all-around team performance for special mention.

Final Word

Kusal Mendis put on a batting masterclass that underlined his status as a modern white-ball power with incredible flair. His match-winning 73 not only equaled a national record, but it also kept Sri Lanka firmly ahead in the series. Expect fireworks as the action continues in Dambulla on July 13. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK