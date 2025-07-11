Kusal Mendis Equates Sri Lanka Records With Match-Winning 73 vs Bangladesh In 1st T20I

Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis continued his extraordinary run in white-ball cricket, delivering a stunning 73 off 51 balls to steer Sri Lanka to a comfortable 7-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening T20I at Pallekele on July 10, 2025

A Flashy Start to the Chase

After bowling first, Sri Lanka posted a modest 154/5 against a resilient Bangladesh side. But the chase couldn’t have started better: Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka ripped through the bowling, reaching 78/1 inside the powerplay, a blistering beginning that set the tone.

Mendis Takes the Spotlight

Once Nissanka departed for 42, Mendis took over with extraordinary swagger, smashing three boundaries and three sixes during his rapid fifty, and eventually finishing unbeaten at 73. His knock not only sealed victory with an over to spare but also saw him named Player of the Match.

Record-Equalling Feat

By scoring his 16th T20I half-century, Mendis matched the all-time Sri Lankan record for most 50s in this format, cementing his position among his country’s greatest white-ball batters.

Captain Speaks & Tactical Mastery

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka praised the choice to field first, noting quick outfields and short boundaries made it easier for the chasing side

Mid-day. He also singled out Mendis’s knock and all-around team performance for special mention.

Final Word

Kusal Mendis put on a batting masterclass that underlined his status as a modern white-ball power with incredible flair. His match-winning 73 not only equaled a national record, but it also kept Sri Lanka firmly ahead in the series. Expect fireworks as the action continues in Dambulla on July 13.